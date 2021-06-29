Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Seal coat work planned for SH 137 in Terry County

TERRY COUNTY – TxDOT's Brownfield Maintenance crew is scheduled to perform routine road maintenance next Wednesday, July 7, on SH 137 (N. 14th Street), from US 82/380 to US 385 in the city of Brownfield. The seal coat operation will require the road to be closed to traffic, but will allow only local traffic into the work zone.

Drivers will be detoured around the work area.

Seal coating provides a variety of benefits to the roadway including a waterproof surface that prevents moisture from entering and weakening the roadbed. Seal coating also reduces deterioration and cracking of the asphalt surface, which prolongs the life of the pavement.

Motorists are advised to pay attention and slow down as they approach the work area for their safety and the safety of the workers. Work will take place weather permitting.

