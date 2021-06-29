Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
U.S. Supreme Court opinions: June 29

The United States Supreme Court has issued three new opinions.

In Minerva Surgical, Inc. v. Hologic, Inc., the court held that the well-grounded patent law doctrine of assignor estoppel applies only when the assignor’s claim of invalidity contradicts explicit or implicit representations the assignor made in assigning the patent.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/20-440_9ol1.pdf

In Johnson v. Guzman Chavez, the court held that the detention of an alien ordered removed from the United States who reenters without authorization is governed by 8 U. S. C. §1231.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/19-897_c07d.pdf

In PennEast Pipeline Co. v. New Jersey, the court held that a certificate of public convenience and necessity issued by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission under §717f(h) of the Natural Gas Act authorizes a private company to condemn all necessary rights-of-way, whether owned by private parties or states.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/19-1039_8n5a.pdf

