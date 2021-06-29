VectorVMS Partners With Makeshift to Power Shift Scheduling for the Gig Economy

The new partnership allows more flexibility for gig workers that need to make schedule adjustments on the fly, improving the overall candidate experience.

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VectorVMS, a leading vendor management solution (VMS) that helps organizations manage their contingent labor spend, is pleased to announce its new partnership with Makeshift, a state-of-the-art scheduling software for the gig economy.

Bringing in scheduling software will drive efficiency for those working in the light industrial, retail, and hospitality industries to allow for a better candidate experience. Workers can now pick up and swap shifts as well as see what new opportunities are coming available.

“Everyone is looking for work on their mobile devices these days and with the gig economy growing with no end in sight, we want to enable gig workers for success,” said Marc Husain, Managing Director at VectorVMS. “The partnership between Makeshift and VectorVMS allows contractors working for our clients and partners to set their schedules and improve the quality of their experience at our customer sites.”

Added Husain: “The gig economy has grown 15% over the last decade, making shift-based work the new normal. We wanted to make sure we had the technology to support the new way the world likes to work.”

Said Taylor Ramchandani, VP of Strategy at VectorVMS: “I am really excited for this partnership and what it will bring for our clients and partners. Having a technology that was built for scheduling fully integrated with our tool will create a better experience for not only our clients but the workers themselves.”

Said Adam Greenberg, CEO of MakeShift: “With over 40% of all personnel costs directed to non-traditional employee types such as contractors, it’s mission-critical for businesses to ensure that the right people, with the right skills, are in the right place at the right time. Now that MakeShift’s scheduling app is integrated with VectorVMS, it’s easier than ever to have that visibility in real time in order to better control contractor spend at your fingertips.”

About VectorVMS

A leader in vendor management and contingent labor systems, VectorVMS combines trusted technology with in-depth industry expertise to create specialized contingent workforce programs. Our configurable platform enables organizations to have full visibility into their contingent labor programs, giving them the confidence to maintain compliance, reduce costs, and drive efficiency in their extended workforce.

With flexible delivery models, we empower clients to manage strategic sourcing entirely in-house or through one of our many trusted managed service providers (MSPs).

A part of Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG), VectorVMS also powers a total talent ecosystem that gives clients a holistic view of their workforce.

For more, visit vectorvms.com.

About Makeshift

Makeshift (www.makeshift.ca) is an online employee and contract worker scheduling app that empowers businesses to build team schedules in less time with none of the hassles of clunky error-prone systems of the past, creating happier teams that drive growth.