VectorVMS Partners With Leoforce to Deliver AI-Driven Recruitment Efficiencies for a Competitive Labor Market

The new partnership will decrease time to hire and create efficiencies for hiring and managing contingent labor across all sectors.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VectorVMS, a leading vendor management solution (VMS) that helps organizations manage their contingent labor spend, is pleased to announce its new partnership with Leoforce, a pioneer and leader in recruiting solutions powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

This partnership will greatly increase the quality of hires, as well as speed up recruitment efforts, by ranking candidates according to the requirements of the position and the hiring patterns of the hiring manager. Clients and partners will be able to navigate through candidates in order, speeding up the screening process by putting the best candidates at the top of the list.

“The candidate experience is everything. Long, drawn-out hiring cycles are a huge turn off to top talent,” said Marc Husain, Managing Director at VectorVMS. “The partnership between Leoforce and VectorVMS will allow our clients and partners to quickly analyze incoming talent and stack rank top candidates for review by hiring managers and program managers.”

Added Husain: ”We are seeing hiring levels return to pre-pandemic levels in professional service jobs. Even before the pandemic occurred, 32% of organizations were looking to replace full-time labor with contingent labor. We want to make sure that our users are equipped with the best tools to engage that talent.”

With this addition to the VectorVMS technology ecosystem, clients and partners will be able to “quickly and efficiently source talent in a way that allows them to review the top matches first based on the criteria of the position as well as how they like to hire,” said Taylor Ramchandani, VP of Strategy at VectorVMS. “The data science with Leoforce is cutting edge and will be a game-changer for how candidates get sourced in today’s booming gig economy.”

Said Anthony Cassio, Chief Revenue Office at Leoforce: “With our Arya AI recruiting platform, VectorVMS will speed up and streamline the way it finds and secures talent that’s greatly in demand. The result is a more productive, positive experience for both recruiters and candidates, and a superior contingent workforce for their clients.”

About VectorVMS

A leader in vendor management and contingent labor systems, VectorVMS combines trusted technology with in-depth industry expertise to create specialized contingent workforce programs. Our configurable platform enables organizations to have full visibility into their contingent labor programs, giving them the confidence to maintain compliance, reduce costs and drive efficiency in their extended workforce.

With flexible delivery models, we empower clients to manage strategic sourcing entirely in-house or through one of our many trusted managed service providers (MSPs).

A part of Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG), VectorVMS also powers a total talent ecosystem that gives clients a holistic view of their workforce.

For more, visit vectorvms.com.

About Leoforce

Leoforce is the company behind Arya, the most trusted recruiting platform for businesses of all sizes. Going beyond the limitations of traditional AI-assisted candidate search, Arya People Intelligence uses deeper insights into a person’s entire career journey to find the perfect fit for any job. With less time spent on unproductive tasks and unqualified candidates, recruiters can do what they do best – strategically grow the business and nurture great talent.