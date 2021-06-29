911 Never Forget FAMS Director Michael Ondocin Federal Air Marshal Service

Federal Air Marshal Director Michael Ondocin accused of Union Busting and Unfair Labor Practice

As the twenty year anniversary approaches of 9/11, the Federal Air Marshal Service remains leaderless and plagued with incompetence. It is time for change. Our national security depends on it.” — Flying Federal Air Marshal

WASHINGTON , DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA , USA , June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Air Marshal National Council filed an official complaint with DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Congressional Oversight Committees against Federal Air Marshal Service Director Michael Ondocin for Union Busting and Unfair Labor Practices. The Air Marshal National Council (AMNC ) is a union with a mission of helping Federal Air Marshals. AMNC champions causes that elevate National Security and expose government fraud, waste, and abuse. The union advocates for laws to stop the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) from abusing Federal Air Marshals and compromising aviation security. To prevent this abuse , AMNC promotes enacting legislation, and works to enforce internal policies that govern TSA.

Recently, the Air Marshal's top brass Director Michael Ondocin disseminated a nationwide email in opposition to the union for their colloboration with media outlets to include Judicial Watch (JW) in exposing a scandalous VIP Program featured in the Corruption Chronicles. The JW story reads in part:



"A scandal-plagued “VIP” program that provided members of Congress with Federal Air Marshals (FAM) often yanked from high-risk fights has been canceled after Judicial Watch exposed it earlier this month. As a result, hundreds of FAM are sitting idly at airports around the U.S. because the “VIP missions have stopped,” according to a federal law enforcement source with firsthand knowledge of the situation. A veteran air marshal who asked not to be identified said “the Washington Field Office in Washington D.C. was almost exclusively dedicated to VIP services for Congress.” Another longtime FAM told Judicial Watch he was deployed on several VIP missions with low-profile members of Congress. He said so many FAM were on standby for the VIP congressional program that now he and many of his colleagues are “sitting around the airport waiting for a mission.”



The union responded to the email and clearly showed Ondocin's attempt to union bust. The union will vigorously defend AMNC against any/all slanderous or liable actions generated by the agency and/or agency officials.

AMNC complaint reads:

"Ondocin's email was an unprecedented and unprofessional attack on the union. A union that has worked diligently to report continued fraud, waste, and abuse within the agency. It is clear to us that this is evidence of a Director of a Federal Agency having a very public and immature tantrum in a desperate attempt to try to save his beleaguered legacy. Mr. Ondocin is clearly undertaking tactics to union bust, to disrupt and prevent the expansion of the Air Marshal National Council (AMNC) and our efforts to grow membership in a workplace. Unfair labor practices are clearly defined in 5 U.S. Code 7116."

A leaders job is to unite the workforce, not to create a further divide in an already divided one. Mr. Ondocin’s attempt to disparage the AMNC in his official capacity as Director of the FAMS has led many of our members to question his ability to safely and effectively perform the essential function of his duties. Mr. Ondocin continues to exhibit a pattern of dishonesty, a willingness to violate agency policy and the requirements necessary to maintain a Top Secret Clearance.

The fact that the FAMS is the only federal agency with three (3) separate unions fighting for change tells you all you need to know about the complete lack of leadership we have been suffering under.

If that isn’t enough the sheer number and seriousness of the internal investigations and scandals that have and are occurring under Mr. Ondocin’s watch should be.

We want to assure you, that Mr. Ondocin has our and our partners full attention now. We will be louder than ever before in exposing every ounce of corruption and incompetence coming from his administration. If and when you see fit to relieve him of his post we will look forward to extending an olive branch to open communication with the next Director. "