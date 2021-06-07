The Lifeboat Project to host VIP Fundraising Event with Hollywood Actor Dean Cain for their upcoming film

The Lifeboat Project to host VIP Fundraising Event with Hollywood Actor Dean Cain for their upcoming film!

This fundraising event is such an exciting way to launch our film project. I am excited to bring together our partners, and the community, for this fundraising engagement.”
— Jill Bolander Cohen, CEO/Founder of The Lifeboat Project

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lifeboat Project and JC Films Studio are proud to announce their partnership, in conjunction with Hollywood Actor Dean Cain, for the upcoming film NOT FOR SALE: FLORIDA. Central Florida is known for its booming tourism market and thriving hospitality industries, but a silent enslaved population of human trafficking victims hides among the millions of people that travel throughout the region. NOT FOR SALE: FLORIDA will depict true stories of human trafficking crimes. This film will also showcase an inspiring new narrative of how the hospitality industry is winning the current battle against human trafficking. From the Uber drivers to the hotel clerks, the film will portray how the service industry is working with law enforcement to end this pervasive evil.

This event is a fundraiser for The Lifeboat Project and JC Films Studio anti-human trafficking movie NOT FOR SALE: FLORIDA. It will be hosted on Friday, July 16th at The University Club of Orlando, 150 E Central Blvd, Orlando Florida, 32801. The VIP reception will be from 5:00pm – 6:30pm and the main event will follow from 6:30pm – 8:30pm. All ticket sales and donations will go towards movie production. The VIP reception will feature a special meet and greet, with actor Dean Cain, and an exclusive food and beverage menu. The main event will follow with specialty drinks and appetizers with speakers from both organizations launching this project.

Click HERE to purchase event tickets -or- text "LBPEVENT" to 321-455-5412
VIP Reception: $300.00
Main Event: $200.00

The Lifeboat Project to host VIP Fundraising Event with Hollywood Actor Dean Cain for their upcoming film

