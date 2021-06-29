OSOM Finance unveils DeFi Earn: A one-click yield aggregator providing low-risk access to DeFi
Yield farming via cryptocurrencies and stablecoins has opened up an entirely new wealth of opportunity. Crypto protocols — particularly those within the DeFi sector”BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OSOM Finance, a human-centric wealthtech striving to transform personal finance via automated wealth management, today announces the launch of OSOM DeFi Earn, a one-click yield aggregator allowing users to generate passive, predictable income.
The decentralized finance sector has grown immensely over the past 12 months. Since May 2020, total value locked (TVL) in DeFi has reached a $57 billion equivalent — an incredible 57x year-over-year increase, even despite the recent market turmoil. Nevertheless, the complicated onboarding experience and risks existing in the DeFi sector continue to deter newcomers and hinder mainstream adoption.
DeFi Earn aims to alleviate these problems, aggregating the industry's best and most reliable stablecoin lending pools into a single intuitive user interface from an EU regulated service provider. By utilizing reputable dollar-pegged stablecoins and proven providers, DeFi Earn mitigates the risks through intelligent diversification.
The platform works by automatically connecting to platforms such as Binance and AAVE, gaining exposure to their stablecoin lending pools, and generating interest on user's assets. Osom converts users' funds into stablecoins, which are then placed into the lending pools. Stablecoins can then be converted back to fiat currency at withdrawal. This enables the Osom users to capitalize on their savings and earn significantly higher yields than in traditional bank accounts.
Comparable to traditional finance offerings, such as bank deposits, bonds, capital markets and peer-to-peer lending, DeFi Earn allows users to lend out their assets and provide liquidity to the market. In reward for this, users are provided a percentage of the borrowing fees, providing them with passive income. This delivers a return profile akin to a deposit, bond or a peer-to-peer loan albeit in stablecoins.
However, similarly to the early days of Bitcoin, user interfaces of DeFi protocols are clunky and difficult to understand, and the fees for Ethereum transactions are keeping small lenders out. Osom’s DeFi Earn product delivers the value proposition of DeFi to its users by simplifying the interface and access modalities."
DeFi Earn currently operates via two core stablecoins: USDC and BUSD. The selection of stablecoins relies on a thorough analysis of the asset track record, while providers and protocols are vetted for their quality. Osom plans to add more Stablecoins, as well as access to new CeFi and DeFi platforms in the future.
Registered and verified account holders can get started today at https://osom.finance/
About OSOM
OSOM is a Belgian-Estonian wealthtech company proudly created by Polybius in 2018. OSOM strives to transform personal finance, allowing you to smartly manage and diversify exposure to Crypto in minutes. In addition to DeFi Earn, OSOM offers a safe and EU-regulated wallet and exchange, a real-time portfolio tracker and an algorithmic trading bot, called Crypto Autopilot, to automatically manage and diversify your holdings. Its AI-powered portfolio building robo-algorithm automatically tracks and finds new growth opportunities in over 200 coins so you know you only invest in the best ecosystems. For more information, please visit: https://osom.finance/
