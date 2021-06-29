Greentech Media and Wood Mackenzie Veteran, Ravi Manghani, Joins Clean Energy Associates to Head Market Intelligence
Ravi Manghani, solar and energy storage intelligence veteran, joins Clean Energy Associates to head and expand its market intelligence services.
The time of solar and energy storage, more than ever before, is now. Timely and insightful Market Intelligence is an integral element to any company looking to achieve their carbon reduction goals.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manghani, former Director of Energy Storage and Solar at both Greentech Media and later at Wood Mackenzie’s Power and Renewables division, joins CEA as Director, Market Intelligence to support CEA’s global clients’ market intelligence needs and develop new service offerings in energy storage and supply chain management.
— Ravi Manghani
“I am excited to join the CEA Family as the new head of Market Intelligence,” said Manghani. “I’ve seen much of the work coming from CEA’s Market Intelligence division and have been impressed. I look forward to working with and growing the team to help new industry entrants and current players alike stay on top of the rapidly evolving technology and supply chain trends.”
Manghani brings more than 10 years of market research and consulting experience in solar and storage industries to CEA’s Market Intelligence team. As an industry expert, Mr. Manghani has been quoted in various publications including the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, and many other leading news outlets, and is viewed as a leading voice in the industry.
“Ravi is one of the few individuals in the industry who almost needs no introduction,” said Andy Klump, CEO and Founder of Clean Energy Associates. “His leadership and expertise in the energy storage and solar industries are an incredible asset to CEA’s Market Intelligence division and our clients around the world. CEA’s Market Intelligence team is world-class and helps some of the largest companies in the world navigate solar PV and energy storage uncertainty. With Ravi at the helm, clients can use our market and supplier insights to drive their core business decisions and reduce risks related to regulatory, technology, and supply chain changes.”
Prior to joining CEA, Manghani led the solar and storage market research teams at Wood Mackenzie, including leadership of 20 dedicated analysts. Before taking on the leadership role of Wood Mackenzie’s solar team, he founded Wood Mackenzie’s energy storage business, which became the leading practice for the emerging storage industry.
“The time of solar and energy storage, more than ever before, is now,” said Manghani. “The industry is in an incredible growth stage and going through some expected growing pains, as well as some unexpected regulatory uncertainty as supply chains become more complex and interwoven. Timely and insightful Market Intelligence is an integral element to any developer, asset owner, financier, or multinational corporation looking to safely and cost-effectively navigate the industry and achieve their carbon reduction goals."
In Manghani's new role, he will lead and expand the Market Intelligence division, help clients navigate and manage regulatory and supply chain uncertainty, and develop new service offerings to better serve clients needs.
Clean Energy Associates’ Market Intelligence offerings provide critical insights into pricing, technology, and suppliers in the solar and energy storage industries. Learn more about CEA’s Market Intelligence here.
CEA is hiring. Additional career opportunities are available now across many departments.
About Clean Energy Associates
CLEAN ENERGY ASSOCIATES (www.cleanenergyassociates.com) provides technical due diligence and engineering services for solar PV and energy storage clients around the globe who are financial institutions, project developers, EPCs, IPPs, and PV power plant owners.
CEA’s team of 145+ professionals with 1,000+ years of industry experience including 115+ engineers serve the solar PV and energy storage industries through our expertise in PV modules, racking, inverters, batteries, and energy storage systems. Since 2008, CEA has reduced Buyers' risks and improved returns on investments via technical assurance and engineering services covering more than 85+ GW of solar PV and 4+ GWhr of energy storage projects in 60+ countries.
Morgan Oats
Clean Energy Associates
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn