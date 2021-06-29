The Expo 2020 Dubai mobile game hit Android and iOS stores
Salama’s Secret: Hidden Objects, the new Expo 2020 Dubai mobile puzzle game, is now available in both Android and iOS app stores.AMMAN, JORDAN, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salama’s Secret: Hidden Objects, the new Expo 2020 Dubai mobile puzzle game, is now available in both Android and iOS app stores. The game introduces the Expo 2020 Dubai mascots and builds on the story of the wise Ghaf tree Salama, a symbol of peace and tolerance with a deep-rooted connection to the history and culture of the UAE.
Salama's Secret is the first within the Expo 2020 mobile game series to be released by Maysalward, ahead of the Expo’s opening in October. The games will be available on Android and iOS devices and available from the Google Play, Apple App Store, Huawei App Gallery and Amazon Store.
Salama's Secret: Hidden Objects includes unique puzzles and find-the-objects gameplay, as well as fun and exciting Expo 2020 Dubai characters and scenes.
The hidden object game genre is popular with gamers across the world and theme reflects the adventurous and inquisitive nature of the Expo 2020 Dubai mascots. Through the game’s different levels, players will learn about Expo 2020 Dubai and engage with Rashid and Latifa, and with the help of the super robot guardians, Opti, Alif and Terra, take on a range of challenges.
"We want to create games that stand out at this important global event. Expo 2020 Dubai will be is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and we want the game to reflect this,” says Nour Khrais, Founder and CEO of Maysalward.
"It has been designed to be played by everyone. The game is simple and easy to understand, in harmony with the theme of Expo 2020 Dubai," added Khrais.
The Salama’s Secret: Hidden Objects mobile game is now available on Appstore for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Android on GooglePlay and will be live shortly on Amazon and Appgallery.
View the game trailer here: https://youtu.be/s8OdWZ_Z4cY
