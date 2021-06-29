The Expo 2020 Dubai mobile game hit Android and iOS stores

Salama’s Secret: Hidden Objects, the new Expo 2020 Dubai mobile puzzle game, is now available in both Android and iOS app stores.

AMMAN, JORDAN, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salama’s Secret: Hidden Objects, the new Expo 2020 Dubai mobile puzzle game, is now available in both Android and iOS app stores. The game introduces the Expo 2020 Dubai mascots and builds on the story of the wise Ghaf tree Salama, a symbol of peace and tolerance with a deep-rooted connection to the history and culture of the UAE.

Amman, Jordan, June 15, 2021 --Maysalward Games has announced the release of released Salama's Secret: Hidden Objects. The game is inspired by the Expo 2020 Dubai mascots and the wise Ghaf tree Salama game and reflects the Expo 2020 theme 'Connecting Minds, Creating the Future.'

Salama's Secret is the first within the Expo 2020 mobile game series to be released by Maysalward, ahead of the Expo’s opening in October. The games will be available on Android and iOS devices and available from the Google Play, Apple App Store, Huawei App Gallery and Amazon Store.

Salama's Secret: Hidden Objects includes unique puzzles and find-the-objects gameplay, as well as fun and exciting Expo 2020 Dubai characters and scenes.

The hidden object game genre is popular with gamers across the world and theme reflects the adventurous and inquisitive nature of the Expo 2020 Dubai mascots. Through the game’s different levels, players will learn about Expo 2020 Dubai and engage with Rashid and Latifa, and with the help of the super robot guardians, Opti, Alif and Terra, take on a range of challenges.

"We want to create games that stand out at this important global event. Expo 2020 Dubai will be is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and we want the game to reflect this,” says Nour Khrais, Founder and CEO of Maysalward.

"It has been designed to be played by everyone. The game is simple and easy to understand, in harmony with the theme of Expo 2020 Dubai," added Khrais.

The Salama’s Secret: Hidden Objects mobile game is now available on Appstore for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Android on GooglePlay and will be live shortly on Amazon and Appgallery.
View the game trailer here: https://youtu.be/s8OdWZ_Z4cY

About

Founded in 2003, we are a mobile casual games developer and publisher based in Amman, Jordan, with HyperCasual studio in Leamington, Spa, UK. Our experienced and talented developers are committed to developing and publishing high-quality Casual and HyperCasual mobile games on Android and iOS platforms and offering players the best high-quality free to play mobile games. We have a collaborative culture where team members are encouraged to speak their minds and be open about our company vision. Every week, there are all-hands on meetings to discuss and stand on our strategy. In 2019, we started adapting OKR’s as our growth framework and confirmed transparency in fulfilling the company mission and vision. We develop and publish games for iOS and Android. We’re always looking for great new emerging markets, like the Middle East, India and Latin America. Our team is creative, innovative, and agile at keeping up with new project management methodologies and SCRUM certified since 2011. We are proud that our team has 50% women in leading positions to confirm our commitment to representing women, diversity, and women’s place in the games' industry. Maysalward’s founder and CEO, native Jordanian Nour Khrais, was quick to recognize this underserved market. By creating high-quality content of cultural relevance to local players, Maysalward emerged as one of the first and most prominent developers and publishers in the region. The brand established its distribution channels and strategic partnerships through distribution channels and strategic alliances, thus setting both the brand and the marketplace for rapid growth. However, to be a leading company in the gaming industry requires more than just introducing great products into the world. It requires building an ecosystem of local artists and developers to improve and grow the industry. Under the umbrella of King Abdullah II Fund for Development (KAFD), our team involved in several grassroots activities that translate this belief into action. These activities include boot camps, developer events, and an annual gaming summit. Maysalward also manages the Jordann Gaming in different Jordanian cities: Amman, Irbid, Aqaba and Maan, Karak Zarqa. This collaboration with the King Abdullah II Fund for Development has led to the formation of a semi-annual App Challenge, which brings to light 14 to 16-year-old school students into the development of mobile games. Twelve waves of app challenges have been conducted since 2011 and training 3800+ students on coding, storytelling and game design. In yet another educational initiative, Maysalward has teamed up with various sectors, such as The Jordan Children Museum and The Royal Tank Museum, the authors of Adam Wa Mishmish, and Royal Health Association building interactive health and educational games. Since April 2020, Maysalward joined The World Health Organization (WHO) and Launched #PlayApartTogether to promote physical distancing during COVID-19 through games and in June 2020, we became part of The International Game Developers Association (IGDA) Special Interest Group (SIG) to help Indie game developers around the world. In November 2020, Maysalward became an official member of the Women’s Empowerment Principles WEP’s global list of signatories.

