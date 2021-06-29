Usherpa® announces integration with the ICE Mortgage Technology Platform
A faster connection through the Partner Connect API Platform benefits Usherpa usersDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Usherpa, the real estate and mortgage industry’s original enterprise CRM technology, announced today that their integration is now built on the latest Partner Connect API Platform and available through ICE Mortgage TechnologyTM, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure. By leveraging ICE Mortgage Technology’s latest technology, Usherpa’s clients can benefit from a seamless integration, resulting in faster results.
“We’re proud to be partnering with ICE Mortgage Technology. Enabling direct access to their Encompass® LOS through Encompass® Next Generation APIs allows for a more secure method of sharing information rather than the back and forth process of sharing an SDK key which frees our developers from time wasted whenever the LOS is updated,” said Chris Harrington, President and Co-Founder of Usherpa. “We’ve been able to see first-hand the increase in efficiency our users will experience through this new connection.”
One of the biggest reasons lenders want a seamless connection between their marketing automation and their loan origination system is in-process marketing, the evolved form of loan status updates. Customer experience studies performed on actual mortgage borrowers have clearly shown that better information provided to the consumer throughout the loan origination process leads to substantially higher customer satisfaction scores. This translates directly into more repeat and referral business for the lender.
“In-process marketing is so important for the lender,” said Dan Harrington, Usherpa CEO. “It not only increases customer satisfaction, but it also increases pull-through and thereby reduces the lender’s cost-to-close. Usherpa is designed to allow the lender to define the milestones in the origination process and we can customize automated updates for the borrower, the listing agent, the buyer’s agent and other parties involved in the transaction. Lenders who do this are more successful.”
Most lenders have about seven milestones that trigger status updates to their borrowers, but Usherpa routinely assists its users with setting up milestone workflows with customizable emails, text messages, and video marketing, increasing the number of borrower touchpoints and creating a more satisfying home financing experience. This new Encompass integration makes it simpler for Usherpa’s enterprise clients to quickly set up in-process marketing to their own specifications, without stressing their internal IT resources. When in-process marketing is customized for listing agents, lenders build stronger relationships with these important business referral partners and win more business. Usherpa makes this easy.
Today, Usherpa has evolved into the industry’s most sophisticated, cloud-based CRM/Marketing Automation system. Now referred to as Relationship Engagement, the company’s software has helped thousands of loan officers stay connected with partners and clients. These LO’s have helped hundreds of thousands of borrowers fulfill their dreams of homeownership. Find out more by visiting the company online at https://usherpa.com/, by calling (303) 740-5710 or via email at info@usherpa.com.
ICE Mortgage Technology combines technology, data and expertise to automate the entire mortgage process from consumer engagement through loan registration and every step and task in between. ICE Mortgage Technology is the leading cloud-based loan origination platform provider for the mortgage industry with solutions that enable lenders to originate more loans, lower origination costs, and reduce the time to close, all while ensuring the highest levels of compliance, quality, and efficiency. Visit icemortgagetechnology.com or call (877) 355-4362 to learn more.
About Usherpa®
Usherpa has been serving the mortgage and real estate industry since 1995, when it was founded as Media Center LLC. The company offers a powerful, easy-to-use marketing and CRM platform backed by gold-standard customer support and robust training to help Loan Officers and Real Estate Agents make the most of its effortless, fully-automated CRM. Usherpa users are empowered to build and maintain relationships with prospects, past customers, and business partners, resulting in increased repeat and referral business. Visit https://usherpa.com/ to learn more.
About Intercontinental Exchange
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges (www.theice.com/about/exchanges-clearing), including the New York Stock Exchange (www.nyse.com/index), and clearing houses (www.theice.com/solutions/clearing) that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services (www.theice.com/about/fixed-income-data) and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology (www.theice.com/about/mortgage-technology), we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.
Madeline Harrington
USHERPA
+1 303-740-5710
madeline@usherpa.com