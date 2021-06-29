Positive Women United Summer Pop Up Expo:Empowering Women & Female Youth Press Release

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sylvia Cothia
JAMAICA, NEW YORK, USA-NY, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Jamaica Queens, New York, July 31, 2021, 1pm -6pm - SUMMER POP UP EXPO: "EMPOWERING WOMEN & FEMALE YOUTH" bringing opportunities in Health, Business, Finance Workshops, Vendors, and Guest Speakers, empowering young girls and women in being productive, self-sufficient individuals in a growing society.

"Positive Women United is committed to providing opportunities for women-owned businesses and young girls through programs and professional networking," says Sylvia Cothia, Co-Founder of Positive Women United. "Knowing that Positive Women United help young girls and women in being empowered and rebuilding their lives, The Summer Pop Up Expo Empowering Women & Female Youth is a perfect fit."

The Summer Pop Up Expo "Empowering Women & Female Youth" held at the Jamaica Harvest Room, located at 90-40 160th Street, in Jamaica, Queens, NY 11432, will be a business professional networking event, offering healthy insightful information from guest speakers, will be an inspirational evening to strengthen young girls and women of all ages, from every background of life. Positive Women United; a non-profit harnessed towards making a positive difference in the lives of young girls and WOMEN of all ages. Click Invitation To Join Us on www.positivewomenunited.org!

Sylvia Cothia
Positive Women United
+1 718-413-6165
positivewomenunited@gmail.com
Positive Women United Recap Can you believe it's Midyear already? So much has happened! Positive Women United had an amazing first half of the year!

