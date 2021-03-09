Positive Women United 2021 Women History Month Event Press Release
Positive Women United 2021 Women's History Month Event Immediate Press Release
Positive Women United "Making A Positive Difference In Young Girls And Women Of All Ages Lives"”NEW YORK,NY, NEW YORK, USA, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are pleased to announce that Positive Women United Celebrating Women’s History Month on March 27th,2021 making a positive impact and a positive difference in young girls and women of all ages
— Positive Women United
Celebrating history makers (past and present) and empowering young girls and women today.
Join Positive Women United as we culminate Women’s History Month by celebrating womanhood and recognizing the many powerful and positive women who have impacted our lives. Many inspiring women will be joining us to celebrate the accomplishments of women and empower our guests with informative and encouraging presentations.
This event is sponsored by Samsung,The Honey Pot Company and Rejucream. Invited guest speakers will feature presentations by: Dr. Hadiya-Nicole Green, Founder of the Ora Lee Cancer Research FoundationThe Ora Lee Smith Cancer Research Foundation was founded by Dr. Hadiyah-Nicole Green.
Dr. Green is a multi-disciplinary physicist who specializes in targeted cancer therapeutics, using laser-activated nanoparticles and immunotherapies to develop biomarker-specific platforms to target, image, and treat malignant tumors.
Amanda Monroig and Eric Pease - Hosting the Samsung De-stress Workshop Amanda started her career in the mobile world when she was 19 years old and has grown in the Telecommunications Industry since then. Her love for the industry is ever lasting because it is always changing and evolving. Professionally, Eric has been in Retail Management at many levels over the past 25 years including Regional Manager, District Manager, and Market Manager roles. He joined Samsung in March of 2015. Emma Bloksberg-Fireovid - a speaker, trainer, and leadership coach. Emma has a decade of experience in leadership, tech and speaks on international stages about topics including executive presence and courageous communication. She has worked with hundreds of women to maximize their confidence, accelerate their careers, and create massive impact.
Positive Women United is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to the empowerment, inspiration, and motivation of young girls and women of all ages.
The organization Positive Women United strives to achieve these goals through active advocacy and its mentorship programs. To learn about more how you can get involved please visit the Positive Women United website at https://positivewomenunited.org/. We also invite you to stay connected with us in the social media space on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Media Contact: Sylvia Cothia
President/Founder of Positive Women United
postivewomenunited@gmail.com or (718)413-6165
Sylvia Cothia
Positive Women United
+1 718-413-6165
positivewomenunited@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Positive Women United Women Video Channel