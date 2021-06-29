Thomas H. Newton to retire as judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

28 June 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Judge Thomas H. Newton, who has served as a judge on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, for more than 21 years, is retiring effective July 6, 2021.

Newton earned a bachelor’s degree and law degree from Howard University in Washington, D.C. His legal career began as a law clerk for the late Judge Lewis W. Clymer at the 16th Judicial Circuit (Jackson County, Missouri). In 1984, Newton became an assistant prosecuting attorney for Jackson County, and, in 1987, he became an assistant United States attorney for the Western District of Missouri. In 1993, the late Governor Mel Carnahan appointed him as a circuit court judge for the 16th Judicial Circuit in Jackson County, where he served for six years until his appointment to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District. At the court of appeals, he served as chief judge from July 2008 through June 2010.

Throughout Newton’s legal career as a lawyer and judge, he has served the legal community and the Kansas City metropolitan area by mentoring young people.

“Mentoring young people is near and dear to my heart,” Newton said. “As a lawyer and a judge, I have enjoyed meeting with young people, from the very young to aspiring attorneys. In my interactions with them, I have always stressed advancement in education, and, if they are studying the law, I discuss the importance of seeking to improve the American Justice System.

“My past association with Big Brothers Big Sisters and the Ad Hoc Group Against Crime helped me realize the value of being a positive influence on the younger generation,” Newton added. “Hopefully, they will be inspired to assist in making this a better society and world.”

Indeed, Newton’s commitment to community resulted in his selection in 2008 as Legal Leader of the Year, an honor recognizing an individual’s efforts to lead the Kansas City legal community in achieving excellence while trying to improve the community. In 2019, he received the Judge Lewis W. Clymer Award for community service and promoting of the integrity of the legal profession.

“Everyone who has been privileged to work with Judge Newton will tell you the same thing,” Western District Chief Judge Cynthia L. Martin said. “Judge Newton's imprint on our court has been of immeasurable value: his ever-present smile; his congenial, gracious and respectful manner; his commitment to fairness and neutral decision making; the seriousness with which he approached his work, aware that even routine issues were of the utmost importance; and his view of those who work at the court of appeals as a part of his court family. These are hallmarks of the man who, not surprisingly, coined the nickname ‘Paradise’ to describe our court. Judge Newton named it so. And, Judge Newton made it so. We will miss him, terribly, though our hearts are lifted knowing that retirement will afford Judge Newton the opportunity to focus his time and attention on his family.”

When asked to reflect on his career, Newton fondly stated, “I really just feel so blessed and fortunate to be a member of the legal profession. Then, to serve the citizens of Missouri as a judge was so humbling, meaningful, and joyful.”

“Joyful” is most certainly a word those who have encountered Newton would use to describe him. His joyful nature and uncanny ability to make everyone he meets feel heard, will be sorely missed by colleagues and fellow employees at the court of appeals.

Upon retirement, Newton – who lives in Kansas City with his wife, Renee – plans to enjoy many trips to North Carolina to spend time with his daughter, son-in-law and two beautiful grandsons.

