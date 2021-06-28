» News » 2021 » Knob Noster State Park hosts Women in Nature exper...

Knob Noster State Park hosts Women in Nature experience July 3

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JUNE 28, 2021 – Knob Noster State Park invites ladies wanting to explore the great outdoors to its half-day Women in Nature experience from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 3. Participants will learn kayaking, archery and Dutch-oven cooking, all taught by female instructors. The program will take place in the Clearfork Day-Use Area and Clearfork Picnic Shelter.

Kayaking Participants will learn the basics of flatwater kayaking including equipment used, entry and exit techniques, strokes, safety, and water and wind information. By the end of the class, participants will feel more comfortable on the water, better understand the safety risks around them and will have had fun. Participants will have time to practice their skills and explore the water.

Archery Archery is enjoyable, inspiring and physically challenging. This course will cover archery safety, ethics, shooting techniques and equipment selection. Participants will receive personal instruction and adequate time to practice what they learn.

Dutch-oven cooking Participants will learn how to cook in a Dutch oven and pie iron. Food will be provided for participants to prepare, and samples will be available.

Participants must be at least 10 years of age. Children 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. (The parent or guardian does not have to participate, but must be there to provide adult supervision.) Registration is not required for this event.

Knob Noster State Park is located at 873 SE 10 Road in Knob Noster. For more information about the event, call the park at 660-563-2463.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

