Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Eighty-Seven Bills from the Florida Legislature
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until June 30, 2021, to act on these bills.
- CS/CS/SB 44 – Use of Drones by Government Agencies
- CS/CS/SB 46 – Craft Distilleries
- CS/CS/SB 54 – Motor Vehicle Insurance
- CS/SB 60 – County and Municipal Code Enforcement
- CS/SB 64 – Reclaimed Water
- CS/CS/SB 80 – Child Welfare
- CS/CS/SB 96 – Child Welfare
- CS/SB 166 – Public Records
- SB 274 – Juvenile Diversion Program Expunction
- CS/SB 342 – Vehicle and Vessel Registration
- CS/CS/SB 354 – Restitution
- CS/SB 400 – Public Records
- CS/SB 416 – POW-MIA Vietnam Veterans Bracelet Memorial
- CS/CS/SB 566 – Motor Vehicle Rentals
- CS/SB 590 – School Safety
- CS/CS/SB 676 – Specialty and Special License Plates
- CS/CS/SB 896 – Renewable Energy
- CS/CS/SB 912 – Land Use and Development
- CS/SB 950 – Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety
- CS/SB 1048 – Public Records
- CS/CS/SB 1070 – Estates and Trusts
- CS/SB 1120 – Telephone Solicitation
- CS/SB 1126 – Department of Transportation
- SB 1134 – Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles
- CS/CS/CS/SB 1194 – Transportation
- CS/SB 1934 – Health Care Practitioner Discipline
- CS/SB 1944 – Utility and Communications Poles
- CS/CS/CS/SB 1946 – Anchoring Limitation Areas
- CS/CS/CS/HB 53 – Public Works
- CS/CS/CS/HB 59 – Growth Management
- CS/HB 139 – Motor Vehicle and Vessel Registration Data
- CS/CS/HB 221 – Recovery of Spaceflight Assets
- HB 231 – Services for Veterans and Their Families
- CS/CS/HB 259 – Safety of Religious Institutions
- CS/CS/HB 401 – Florida Building Code
- CS/HB 403 – Home-based Businesses
- CS/CS/HB 421 – Relief From Burdens on Real Property Rights
- HB 483 – Electronic Legal Documents
- HB 487 – Growth Management
- CS/HB 583 – Interception of Wire, Oral, or Electronic Communications Made in Violation of Protective Orders
- CS/CS/HB 597 – Homestead Exemption for Seniors 65 and Older
- CS/HB 649 – Petition for Objection to Assessment
- HB 661 – Modification or Continuation of Terms of Probation
- CS/HB 663 – Cottage Food Operations
- CS/CS/HB 667 – Building Inspections
- CS/CS/HB 673 – DNA Evidence Collected in Sexual Offense Investigations
- HB 735 – Preemption of Local Occupational Licensing
- CS/CS/HB 781 – Public Records
- CS/HB 833 – Unlawful Use of DNA
- HB 855 – Barber Services
- CS/CS/HB 885 – Juvenile Justice Programs and Detention
- CS/HB 915 – Port of Palm Beach District, Palm Beach County
- CS/HB 1035 – Loxahatchee River Environmental Control District, Martin and Palm Beach Counties
- CS/HB 1041 – Protection of Elderly Persons and Disabled Adults
- CS/HB 1051 – Environmental Compliance Costs
- CS/HB 1055 – Public Records
- CS/CS/HB 1059 – Construction Permits
- CS/CS/CS/HB 1103 – Special District Accountability
- CS/HB 1159 – Education
- CS/CS/HB 1189 – Victims of Sexual Offenses
- CS/HB 1197 – Courts
- CS/CS/HB 1229 – Public Records
- CS/HB 1261 – Higher Education
- CS/CS/HB 1289 – Autonomous Vehicles
- CS/CS/HB 1297 – Cybersecurity
- CS/HB 1313 – Digital Driver Licenses and Identification Cards
- CS/HB 1315 – Public Records
- HB 1359 – Public Records
- CS/HB 1381 – Maternal Health Outcomes
- CS/HB 1495 – Coral Springs Improvement District, Broward County
- CS/HB 1499 – Pine Tree Water Control District, Broward County
- CS/CS/HB 1501 – Sunshine Drainage District, Broward County
- CS/CS/HB 1503 – North Springs Improvement District, Broward County
- HB 1589 – City of Key West, Monroe County
- HB 1591 – South Seminole and North Orange County Wastewater Transmission Authority
- HB 1593 – Seminole County
- HB 1631 – Trailer Estates Park and Recreation District, Manatee County
- CS/HB 1633 – Okaloosa Gas District, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, and Walton Counties
- HB 1637 – Immokalee Water and Sewage District, Collier County
- CS/HB 1645 – City of Freeport, Walton County
- HB 1647 – City of Orlando, Orange County
- CS/HB 6077 – Assets of an Estate in Administration
- CS/HB 6503 – Relief of the Estate of Emilio Jesus Vizcaino-Aday by Miami-Dade County
- CS/HB 6511 – Relief of the Estate of Crystle Marie Galloway by the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners
- CS/HB 7023 – Veterans Treatment Court Programs
- HB 7051 – Law Enforcement and Correctional Officer Practices
- HB 7059 – Corporate Income Tax
