Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Eighty-Seven Bills from the Florida Legislature

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until June 30, 2021, to act on these bills.

CS/CS/SB 44 – Use of Drones by Government Agencies

CS/CS/SB 46 – Craft Distilleries

CS/CS/SB 54 – Motor Vehicle Insurance

CS/SB 60 – County and Municipal Code Enforcement

CS/SB 64 – Reclaimed Water

CS/CS/SB 80 – Child Welfare

CS/CS/SB 96 – Child Welfare

CS/SB 166 – Public Records

SB 274 – Juvenile Diversion Program Expunction

CS/SB 342 – Vehicle and Vessel Registration

CS/CS/SB 354 – Restitution

CS/SB 400 – Public Records

CS/SB 416 – POW-MIA Vietnam Veterans Bracelet Memorial

CS/CS/SB 566 – Motor Vehicle Rentals

CS/SB 590 – School Safety

CS/CS/SB 676 – Specialty and Special License Plates

CS/CS/SB 896 – Renewable Energy

CS/CS/SB 912 – Land Use and Development

CS/SB 950 – Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety

CS/SB 1048 – Public Records

CS/CS/SB 1070 – Estates and Trusts

CS/SB 1120 – Telephone Solicitation

CS/SB 1126 – Department of Transportation

SB 1134 – Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles

CS/CS/CS/SB 1194 – Transportation

CS/SB 1934 – Health Care Practitioner Discipline

CS/SB 1944 – Utility and Communications Poles

CS/CS/CS/SB 1946 – Anchoring Limitation Areas

CS/CS/CS/HB 53 – Public Works

CS/CS/CS/HB 59 – Growth Management

CS/HB 139 – Motor Vehicle and Vessel Registration Data

CS/CS/HB 221 – Recovery of Spaceflight Assets

HB 231 – Services for Veterans and Their Families

CS/CS/HB 259 – Safety of Religious Institutions

CS/CS/HB 401 – Florida Building Code

CS/HB 403 – Home-based Businesses

CS/CS/HB 421 – Relief From Burdens on Real Property Rights

HB 483 – Electronic Legal Documents

HB 487 – Growth Management

CS/HB 583 – Interception of Wire, Oral, or Electronic Communications Made in Violation of Protective Orders

CS/CS/HB 597 – Homestead Exemption for Seniors 65 and Older

CS/HB 649 – Petition for Objection to Assessment

HB 661 – Modification or Continuation of Terms of Probation

CS/HB 663 – Cottage Food Operations

CS/CS/HB 667 – Building Inspections

CS/CS/HB 673 – DNA Evidence Collected in Sexual Offense Investigations

HB 735 – Preemption of Local Occupational Licensing

CS/CS/HB 781 – Public Records

CS/HB 833 – Unlawful Use of DNA

HB 855 – Barber Services

CS/CS/HB 885 – Juvenile Justice Programs and Detention

CS/HB 915 – Port of Palm Beach District, Palm Beach County

CS/HB 1035 – Loxahatchee River Environmental Control District, Martin and Palm Beach Counties

CS/HB 1041 – Protection of Elderly Persons and Disabled Adults

CS/HB 1051 – Environmental Compliance Costs

CS/HB 1055 – Public Records

CS/CS/HB 1059 – Construction Permits

CS/CS/CS/HB 1103 – Special District Accountability

CS/HB 1159 – Education

CS/CS/HB 1189 – Victims of Sexual Offenses

CS/HB 1197 – Courts

CS/CS/HB 1229 – Public Records

CS/HB 1261 – Higher Education

CS/CS/HB 1289 – Autonomous Vehicles

CS/CS/HB 1297 – Cybersecurity

CS/HB 1313 – Digital Driver Licenses and Identification Cards

CS/HB 1315 – Public Records

HB 1359 – Public Records

CS/HB 1381 – Maternal Health Outcomes

CS/HB 1495 – Coral Springs Improvement District, Broward County

CS/HB 1499 – Pine Tree Water Control District, Broward County

CS/CS/HB 1501 – Sunshine Drainage District, Broward County

CS/CS/HB 1503 – North Springs Improvement District, Broward County

HB 1589 – City of Key West, Monroe County

HB 1591 – South Seminole and North Orange County Wastewater Transmission Authority

HB 1593 – Seminole County

HB 1631 – Trailer Estates Park and Recreation District, Manatee County

CS/HB 1633 – Okaloosa Gas District, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, and Walton Counties

HB 1637 – Immokalee Water and Sewage District, Collier County

CS/HB 1645 – City of Freeport, Walton County

HB 1647 – City of Orlando, Orange County

CS/HB 6077 – Assets of an Estate in Administration

CS/HB 6503 – Relief of the Estate of Emilio Jesus Vizcaino-Aday by Miami-Dade County

CS/HB 6511 – Relief of the Estate of Crystle Marie Galloway by the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners

CS/HB 7023 – Veterans Treatment Court Programs

HB 7051 – Law Enforcement and Correctional Officer Practices

HB 7059 – Corporate Income Tax

###