Governor Newsom Statement on Death of Imperial County Sheriff's Deputy 6.28.21

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Anthony Redondo:

“Jennifer and I are deeply saddened by the loss of Sheriff’s Deputy Anthony Redondo, who was tragically killed while serving the people of Imperial County. On behalf of all Californians, we offer our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and his colleagues at the Sheriff’s Office during this painful time.”

Deputy Redondo, 25, died on June 26 when the patrol vehicle he was driving was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Imperial County.

Deputy Redondo served as a Deputy with the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office for eight months. He is survived by his mother, Janelle Frazier, and stepfather, Eric Frazier, who is a Sergeant with the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office.

In honor of Deputy Redondo, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.

