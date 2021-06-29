Kerr Consulting named to the Bob Scott’s Top 100 VAR’s list for 2021
Representation from the ERP Cloud market includes Acumatica, Microsoft Dynamics, Sage Intacct, NetSuite, and SAP Business, and othersTHE WOODLANDS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kerr Consulting has been named to the Bob Scott’s Top 100 VARs for 2021. The Top 100 resellers are chosen from organizations specializing in the sale and implementation of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and accounting software.
“I’m proud of our team, and we are excited to see more explosive growth in 2021.”, said Dave Kerr, the CEO of Kerr Consulting. He continued, “Based on the amount of inbound business we’ve seen so far in 2021, we believe we will have a banner year.”
The selection is based on annual revenue generated by each reseller. A special report that includes names of the organizations selected for this year’s Top 100 list, ranked by revenue, is downloadable at http://www.erpglobalinsights.com.
The report is particularly respected by resellers because it is independently held, with a clear mission to determine the top VARs in the SaaS accounting space.
Bob Scott has been informing and entertaining the mid-market financial software community via his email newsletters for 21 years. He has published this information via the Bob Scott’s Insights newsletter—now known as ERP Global Insights—and website since 2009.
He has covered this market for nearly 29 years through print and electronic publications, first as technology editor of Accounting Today and then as the Editor of Accounting Technology from 1997 through 2009. He has covered the traditional tax and accounting profession during the same time and has continued to address that market.
Kerr Consulting was founded by Dave Kerr in 1987 and has grown to become one of the top accounting software consulting firms in the United States. The company has been recognized for providing accounting software and SaaS solutions to small and mid-market businesses.
Kerr Consulting is comprised of a recognized group of accountants, technical consultants, developers and business analysts and they are one of only a handful of partners in the U.S. that represent all of Sage’s products. The company represents Sage Intacct, Sage Intacct Construction, Sage X3, Sage X3 Construction, Sage 100 and 300, and many 3rd party solutions. Recently the company announced its own unique SaaS solutions under the “Anywhere Apps” brand.
More information about the software products it offers can be found on the company websites:
http://www.kerrconsulting.com
http://www.anywhereapps.com
Nathan Currie
Kerr Consulting
+1 800-352-4032
email us here