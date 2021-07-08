Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Kerr Consulting announced as winner of Sage’s prestigious Platinum Elite Award

Kerr Consulting - Sage Platinum Elite Reseller

Kerr Consulting, The Woodlands, Texas

Kerr Consulting was announced as Sage’s Platinum Elite Award winner for Top Overall Revenue Growth in 2020 by Sage North America.

THE WOODLANDS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kerr Consulting, a national reseller of Sage accounting software, was announced as Sage’s Platinum Elite Award winner for Top Overall Revenue Growth in 2020 by Sage North America.

The award comes after Kerr Consulting saw double-digit growth in 2020. The company was recognized for their outstanding contribution to accelerating Sage’s growth across multiple industries by making their customers successful.

Dave Kerr, Founder and CEO of Kerr Consulting, said, “I am incredibly proud of the wonderful people who make up Kerr Consulting. Their work, combined with our hard-earned reputation for excellence, is proving that Kerr Consulting is poised to explode in growth. We are excited for what the future holds.”

Kerr Consulting was founded by Dave Kerr in 1987 and has grown to become one of the top accounting software consulting firms in the United States. The company has been recognized for providing accounting software and SaaS solutions to small and mid-market businesses.

Kerr Consulting is comprised of a recognized group of accountants, technical consultants, developers and business analysts and they are one of only a handful of partners in the U.S. that represent all of Sage’s products. The company represents Sage Intacct, Sage Intacct Construction, Sage X3, Sage X3 Construction, Sage 100 and 300, and many 3rd party solutions. Recently the company announced its own unique SaaS solutions under the “Anywhere Apps” brand.

More information about the software products it offers can be found on the company websites:
http://www.kerrconsulting.com
http://www.anywhereapps.com

Nathan Currie
Kerr Consulting
+1 800-352-4032
email us here

