Emergency Closure Route 40 - Henry Clay Township

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform area motorists of the emergency closure of Route 40 in Henry Clay Township, Fayette County. The closure is located between the intersection of Route 281 and the Somerset County line.

The closure is due to a slide which has blocked the roadway with tress and debris. The closure will remain in effect for the weekend and until further notice, until crews can evaluate the stability of the hillside and clear the roadway.

Local traffic will be open to Jockey Hollow for boaters, all other thru traffic should use the marked detour using Route 281 to Confluence and Route 523 to Route 40.

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

