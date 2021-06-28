Update for Road Work on South Atherton Street in State College and Route 322 Near Port Matilda

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is providing area motorists with an update on road work along South Atherton Street in State College and Route 322 near Port Matilda.

Starting Thursday, July 1, a lane restriction will be enforced on Route 3014 (South Atherton Street) for pipe replacement work. The right lane will be closed for approximately 3-4 weeks as this work takes place. The lane closure will be located between Warner Boulevard and Scenery Drive in the vicinity of Warnock Road.

Lane closures continue to be in place on Route 322 east from Sandy Ridge Trail to Reese Hollow Road. Currently, the left/passing lane is closed utilizing a long-term lane closure set up while the contractor completes inlet adjustments and paving. These restrictions will be in place through early July.

Lane restrictions continue through early July on Route 322 west between Shady Dell Road and Strawband Beaver Road. The right travel and left passing lane will have alternating lane closures during daylight hours as the contractor completes guiderail installation.

This work is part of a $2.8 million project, to address improvements on 6 ½ miles of roadway in Centre and Clinton counties. PennDOT will issue updates as work progress requires.

Roads to see work under this contract in Centre County include: • I-99 sign replacement between the Toftrees interchange and the Bellefonte interchange; • Route 3014/Atherton Street, State College; • Route 322 eastbound and westbound between Sandy Ridge Trail and Flat Rock; • The Flat Rock ramp near Port Matilda off Route 322 east.

Roads to see work under this contract in Clinton County include: • I-80 sign replacement near the Lock Haven exits at mile-marker 178;

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan. The safety plan includes protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

