Update: Westminster Barracks / Shooting, non-fatal

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 21B102591

TROOPER: Detective Trooper Zachary Gauthier

STATION: Troop B East Bureau of Criminal Investigation – Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 06/27/2021 approx. 1902 hrs

LOCATION: VT Route 9, Marlboro, VT

INCIDENT NATURE: Shooting, non-fatal

VICTIM: Christopher Bodisher

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Dover, VT

ACCUSED: Under investigation

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is identifying the victim in this incident as Christopher Bodisher, 39, of West Dover, Vermont. He remains in critical condition at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

Following investigation, police have learned that a physical altercation took place between Bodisher and Tarik Willoughby Blowers, 28, a resident of the home on Vermont Route 9 where the shooting occurred. Blowers then retrieved a firearm from the home and shot Bodisher. The circumstances of the shooting remain under active investigation. No one is currently in custody in connection with this incident.

Police continue to ask that anyone with information call the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 or leave a tip anonymously online by visiting http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

***Initial news release, 8:35 a.m. Monday, June 28, 2021***

On 06/27/2021 at approximately 1902 hours the Vermont State Police in Westminster received several 911 calls reporting a subject being shot at a residence located near Hogback Mountain on Vermont Route 9 in the town of Marlboro. One adult male subject was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital by private vehicle with suspected gunshot wounds. That subject was later transferred by DHART Helicopter to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. This subject is currently listed in critical condition. One individual was detained pending further investigation and has since been released. The names of those involved are not currently being released. Initial investigation indicates the parties involved were known to one another, and there is no danger to the general public.

Detectives with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, along with members of the Field Force Division and the Crime Scene Search Team, are actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to please contact detectives at the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600. Tips also may be submitted online anonymously at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

At this time, there is no further information available. Updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

