Williston Barracks / Death investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 21A102390

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Jacob Metayer

STATION: VSP Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 9 a.m. Monday, June 28, 2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: 321 Pleasant Valley Rd., Underhill, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Death investigation

VICTIM: Carlton Bernard Jones

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating the accidental death of a painter working at home in Underhill on Monday, June 28, 2021.

The incident was reported shortly after 9 a.m. when emergency responders received a call that the victim had fallen about 30 feet from a ladder near the top of a three-story home at 321 Pleasant Valley Rd. First responders from the fire department notified the Vermont State Police of the incident at about 10 a.m. Subsequent investigation by the state police determined that the victim, Carlton Bernard Jones, 58, of Burlington, was part of a small work crew hired to paint the home and lost his footing on the ladder. The victim sustained critical injuries and was transported from the scene to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, where he was subsequently pronounced deceased.

Jones was employed by Goulet & Son Painting & Wallpapering of Burlington. The Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Administration also is investigating the incident. The death does not appear suspicious.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Vermont State Police barracks in Williston at 802-878-7111.

- 30 -