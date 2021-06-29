AZOVA Announces Official COVID-19 Testing Partnership with Destination Barbados to Promote Safe Travel

AZOVA

AZOVA’s COVID Credentials™ Provides a Secure, Private, Shareable Digital Record of Vaccination Status & Testing via Smartphone

In partnership with Destination Barbados, we have leveraged the power of AZOVA to connect with nearly every COVID testing provider in the nation. ”This is digital health at its finest!” — Cheryl Lee Eberting, MD, CEO and founder of AZOVA

ALPINE, UT, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AZOVA Inc. (www.AZOVA.com), creator of the world’s most comprehensive digital health network for COVID-19 testing and vaccination management, today announced an official partnership with the Government of Barbados to provide convenient COVID-19 testing services for arrival, quarantine release, and departure to and from Barbados.

Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI), Craig Hinds, mentioned, “This partnership with AZOVA represents a step in the right direction as we continue to work on innovative ways of increasing safe travel to Barbados. This digital platform expands the options for travellers from one of our key source markets, the United States; a market which currently demonstrates great business potential for us. We therefore look forward to a successful partnership with AZOVA, and a hassle free process for travellers.”

For arrival testing, AZOVA has partnered with Destination Barbados to provide a seamless Concierge Testing Service for travelers who request a concierge to arrive at their home, office, or hotel to complete the required provider-administered nasopharyngeal swab test. This service is available in all major US cities. For quarantine release and departure testing, AZOVA has also partnered with and created a digital network of all the major testing providers on the island to enable travelers to book quarantine release and in person or concierge departure testing services through the AZOVA application. AZOVA’s on island Concierge COVID-19 Testing Service is available throughout Barbados at hotels, residences, businesses and a network of certified labs. All test results are available through AZOVA’s COVID Credentials™ Health Pass. Travelers can securely share their test results via pdf, QR code or with a unique credential ID.

“We are excited to launch this program in partnership with Destination Barbados. Working together, we have leveraged the power of the AZOVA platform to successfully connect with nearly every COVID testing provider in the nation,” stated Cheryl Lee Eberting, MD, CEO and founder of AZOVA. ”This is digital health at its finest, but is really only scratching the surface with the potential benefits that can come from creating connected and efficient care delivery models such as this.”

All travelers to Barbados must take a provider administered nasopharyngeal swab RT-PCR COVID-19 test three days prior to arrival and should check with Barbados’ official entry and testing requirements for full details. Unvaccinated travelers returning to the U.S. from Barbados are required to take a COVID test and receive negative results prior to returning.

Easy, Safe, Secure, and Private Covid Status Sharing

AZOVA’s unique and powerful COVID-19 testing, management, and electronic immunization records verification and credentials system is exactly what the world needs to safely reopen for travel. By enabling consumer access to testing and vaccination services along with access to those records and the ability to securely share those records with anyone in the world, we are helping to reopen borders one country at a time. AZOVA adheres to the highest HIPAA, SOC2 and HITRUST standards to ensure healthcare data and COVID status is encrypted end-to-end.

About AZOVA

AZOVA is a globally connected Digital Health System providing telehealth and digital health services through globally connected provider, pharmacy, and laboratory networks. AZOVA provides innovative COVID testing and vaccination solutions for employers, schools, government entities, airlines, the travel industry, and the consumer. AZOVA has created the world’s first truly connected global laboratory network to enable travelers to access COVID testing anywhere in the world. For more information, visit azova.com.

Company Contact

AZOVA

David Bean, EVP Business Development

C: 602-819-6291

E: David.Bean@azovahealth.com