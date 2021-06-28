Salmon Region waters to be stocked with trout in July
Idaho Department of Fish and Game will stock over 38,700 rainbow trout in the 10-12 inch range at the following location in July.
Location, Week Stocked, Number of Trout
- Alturas Lake, July 19-23, 1,740
- Bayhorse Lake, July 12-July 16, 2,000
- Blue Mt. Meadow Pond, July 12-16, 300
- Capehorn Lakes, June 28-July 2 & July 12-16, 800 total
- Hayden Creek Pond, July 12-16 & July 26-230, 1,100 total
- Hyde Creek Pond, July 12-16, 200
- Iron Lake, July 19-23, 1,000
- Josephus Lakes (Upper and Lower), July 19-23, 800 total
- Kids Creek Pond, July 12-16 & July 26-30, 550 total
- Little Bayhorse Lake, June 28-July 2, 1,000
- Mosquito Flat Reservoir, July 5-9, 1,000
- Perkins Lake, June 28-July 2, 300
- Salmon River (Decker Flat to Torrey’s Hole), weekly, 17,360 total
- Sawtooth Kid’s Pond, June 28-July 2, July 5-9, July 19-23, 600 total
- Squaw Creek Pond, July 12-16, 300
- Stanley Lake, July 19-23, 4,200
- Valley Creek, weekly, 2,750 total
- Yankee Fork Dredge Ponds, June 28-July 2, July 5-9, July 19-23, 2,700 total
The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, road conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be released when conditions become favorable.
Anglers can find more detailed information on each of these waters, including maps, facilities, species present, stocking records, and fishing rules by visiting the Fishing Planner on Fish and Game’s website.