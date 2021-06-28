HHS Announces Awardees of $250 Million to Fight COVID-19 and Improve Health Literacy Among Racial and Ethnic Minority and Vulnerable Communities

73 Local Governments Receive Awards

Washington, D.C.—Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Minority Health (OMH) announced $250 million in grant awards to 73 local governments as part of a new, two-year initiative to identify and implement best practices for improving health literacy to enhance COVID-19 vaccination and other mitigation practices among underserved populations. The Advancing Health Literacy (AHL) to Enhance Equitable Community Responses to COVID-19 initiative is part of the Biden/Harris Administration's National Strategy for the COVID-19 Response and Pandemic Preparedness.

"The Advancing Health Literacy initiative is a vital part of the HHS efforts to help communities hardest hit by the pandemic access and understand COVID-related information," said Assistant Secretary for Health, Dr. Rachel L. Levine, M.D. "This funding, and the partnerships with local and community entities across the country, will help our national efforts to continue to tackle health disparities surrounding COVID-19 vaccination, testing, and treatment."

Health literacy is a person's ability to find, understand and use information and services to help them make health-related decisions for themselves and others. Health literacy is a central focus of the Healthy People 2030 blueprint for improving the health of the nation, which is sponsored by the HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health. Healthy People 2030 has elevated health literacy within one of its overarching goals: Eliminate health disparities, achieve health equity, and attain health literacy to improve the health and well-being of all.

"COVID-19 highlights the importance of health literacy, of understanding public health measures and taking steps to protect ourselves, our families, and our communities," said Deputy Assistant Secretary for Minority Health, RADM Felicia Collins, M.D. "Our new health literacy initiative will help local governments enhance their health literacy efforts to reduce COVID-related disparities within racial and ethnic minority populations and other vulnerable communities."

Over the next two years, awardee projects will demonstrate the effectiveness of working with local community-based organizations to develop health literacy plans to increase the availability, acceptability, and use of COVID-19 public health information and services by racial and ethnic minority populations. The projects will also focus on other populations considered vulnerable for not receiving and using COVID-19 public health information. Recipients are also expected to leverage local data to identify racial and ethnic minority populations at the highest risk for health disparities and low health literacy, as well as populations not currently reached through existing public health campaigns.

The initiative is expected to begin on July 1.

The awardees are:

Grantees City State Award City of Montgomery Montgomery AL $3,900,000 City of Tuskegee Tuskegee AL $3,000,000 Town of Fort Deposit Fort Deposit AL $2,992,292 Benton County Bentonville AR $3,900,000 City of Pine Bluff Pine Bluff AR $1,240,411 Gila County Globe AZ $2,571,740 Maricopa County Phoenix AZ $4,000,000 Pima County Tucson AZ $4,000,000 Yuma County Yuma AZ $2,073,177 Alameda County Health Care Services San Leandro CA $1,994,565 City of Chula Vista Chula Vista CA $4,000,000 City of Fresno Fresno CA $4,000,000 City of Santa Ana Santa Ana CA $4,000,000 Fresno County Department of Public Health Fresno CA $3,000,000 Monterey County Health Department Salinas CA $3,952,437 Eagle County Public Health & Environment Eagle CO $2,999,970 City of Waterbury Waterbury CT $4,000,000 New Haven Health Department New Haven CT $4,000,000 District of Columbia Department of Health Washington DC $3,999,923 Broward County Fort Lauderdale FL $3,875,000 City of Jacksonville Jacksonville FL $3,295,342 City of Lauderhill Lauderhill FL $3,875,000 City of Albany Albany GA $3,900,000 Clayton County Jonesboro GA $2,000,000 Fulton County Atlanta GA $3,900,000 Hawaii County Hilo HI $3,000,000 Chicago Department of Public Health Chicago IL $3,894,914 City of Rockford Rockford IL $3,614,521 Health and Hospital Corporation of Marion County Indianapolis IN $2,861,449 City Of Wichita Wichita KS $4,000,000 City of Baton Rouge Baton Rouge LA $4,000,000 City of New Orleans New Orleans LA $3,900,000 Boston Public Health Commission Boston MA $3,875,000 Baltimore City Health Department Baltimore MD $4,000,000 City of Frederick Frederick MD $3,939,842 Prince Georges County Upper Marlboro MD $3,999,807 Kent County Grand Rapids MI $2,089,233 Wayne County Detroit MI $3,919,116 City of Minneapolis Minneapolis MN $2,040,000 Kansas City Health Department Kansas City MO $2,847,052 City of Vicksburg Vicksburg MS $3,000,000 Town of Inverness Inverness MS $3,000,000 Washington County Greenville MS $2,999,992 Durham County Durham NC $2,000,000 Mecklenburg County Health Department Charlotte NC $3,900,000 Wake County Human Services Raleigh NC $4,000,000 City of Lincoln Lincoln NE $3,526,006 City of Newark Newark NJ $3,875,000 City of Paterson Paterson NJ $4,000,000 Bernalillo County Albuquerque NM $2,092,836 City of Albuquerque Albuquerque NM $3,950,810 Doña Ana County Las Cruces NM $2,460,636 City of Las Vegas Las Vegas NV $1,670,000 New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene New York City NY $3,875,000 Orange County Goshen NY $800,000 Westchester County Department of Health White Plains NY $3,763,565 Franklin County Columbus OH $3,999,169 Oklahoma City County Health Department Oklahoma City OK $3,900,000 Washington County Hillsboro OR $3,998,575 City of Reading Reading PA $3,999,382 Rhode Island Public Health Foundation Providence RI $2,008,508 City of Rock Hill Rock Hill SC $3,875,000 City of Chattanooga Chattanooga TN $3,404,247 City of Memphis Memphis TN $3,900,000 Shelby County Memphis TN $3,955,982 Dallas County Dallas TX $4,000,000 San Antonio Metropolitan Health District San Antonio TX $3,999,933 Salt Lake County Salt Lake City UT $3,844,568 City of Richmond Richmond VA $4,000,000 Fairfax County Fairfax VA $3,875,000 Public Health Seattle & King County Seattle WA $3,875,000 Snohomish Health District Everett WA $4,000,000 City of Milwaukee Milwaukee WI $4,000,000

For more information about OMH, visit www.minorityhealth.hhs.gov.