White Oak River Basin Plan Available for Public Review and Comment

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) Division of Water Resources (DWR) is requesting public comment for the 2021 White Oak River Basin Water Resources Plan. Basin plans help state and local leaders identify areas needing additional protection, restoration, or preservation to ensure waters of the state are meeting their designated use. Most of the impaired waters in the White Oak River basin are associated with shellfish growing area classifications, as detailed in the Integrated Report. The Integrated Report is based on water quality assessments and updated every two years per the Clean Water Act. Other impairments in the Basin are associated with chlorophyll a, dissolved oxygen, turbidity, fecal coliform, enterococcus, and copper.

The White Oak River basin encompasses 1,382 square miles in the Coastal Plain, making it the smallest basin contained entirely within the state. The New River, White Oak River, Newport River, and North River connect the Sounds, the Intracoastal Waterway, and the Atlantic Ocean. Nearly one-third of the Basin is wetlands. Jacksonville, Beaufort, Atlantic Beach, Emerald Isle, Sneads Ferry, Surf City, Wrightsville Beach, and the U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune are located in the Basin.

The public may comment on the Basin Plan now through July 23, 2021, by emailing robin.hoffman@ncdenr.gov, or sending written comments to:

Robin Hoffman, Basin Planner

Division of Water Resources

1611 Mail Service Center

Raleigh, NC 27699-1611

###