Offender Patterson Absconds from ELC

The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice is actively seeking an offender serving a portion of her active sentence outside of prison who has absconded from her residential location in Asheville. The offender was participating in the Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) initiative.

Rebecca Patterson (#0694216) (AKA Jennifer Erwin) is a 44-year-old white female who stands 5’7” tall, weighs 205 lbs., has brown hair and blue eyes. She has a surgical scar on her right foot, a tattoo of a three-leaf clover on her right ankle, a tattoo of a heart and the word “Eddie,” on her back and a tattoo of the letter “H” with a tribal sign on her left pelvic area. Patterson was serving active sentences for Possession Schedule II Controlled Substance, Credit Card Theft, Receiving Stolen Vehicle and Speeding to Elude Arrest. She had a projected release date of August 7, 2021.

Probation/parole officers from Community Corrections are currently searching for this individual. An escape warrant is being sought. If you have seen this individual or know her whereabouts, please contact local law enforcement.

Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) allows certain individuals to serve the remainder of their prison sentence at home or in transitional housing. ELC is not an early release or commutation. Participants are still considered incarcerated and are supervised by probation/ parole officers from Community Corrections. Violating the terms of ELC can result in the offender being returned to a correctional facility.

More information about ELC is available here and here.