HELIOFEST MUSIC AND ARTS FESTIVAL PREMIERES IN ALASKA BENEFITING “JUST US GIRLS SUPPORT” (J.U.G.S.)
HELIOFEST MUSIC AND ARTS FESTIVAL BENEFITING J.U.G.S. Alaska State Fairgrounds, AK – July 10, 2021, HELIOFEST Music and Arts Festival, 11am – 11pmPALMER, ALASKA, USA, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alaska premieres, HELIOFEST, Valley of the Midnight Sun Music and Arts Festival at The Alaska State Fairgrounds July 10th, 2021, 11am-11pm benefiting J.U.G.S. (Just Us Girls Support), an Alaskan cancer support organization. Tickets for purchase at Eventbrite.com HELIOFEST.
HELIOFEST will be hosting over 20 nation and local, multi-genre bands and artists, across 3 stages. There is something for everyone at this family event. Featuring 12 hours of music, vendor booths for shopping, and local food trucks. This is not only a sunup to sundown music festival, but also music with a purpose to benefit J.U.G.S.
Performers at HELIOFEST on stage Borealis Theatre, COLOR ME BADD, Darryl Worley, Bryan White, Jamie O’Neil, Wade Hayes, Ken Peltier, Elvis Monroe, Casey Daniel, Amber Patino, and Braelyn. Live bands on Purple Gate stage Matt Hopper and The Roman Candles, Daddy Issues, Alaskan Agent of Karma, Zen Trembles, Unknowns, Primrose Patina. On the Acoustic Stage in the Circle the artist line up is Scott Foster, Clayton Arnold, Heidi Peterson, John Cook, Mack, Ellie Cullison, Tim and Natalie Tucker.
The concert series features an impressive multi-genre line-up for its inaugural kick off, some who themselves have had their own personal battles with cancer. Alaskan local Ken Peltier, a talented musician has put together a group of Artists that have rallied in support of this mission. Darryl Worley, who saw a need in his own community and opened a cancer treatment center to help with this cause and Country singer Wade Hayes has beaten colon cancer twice, but he has since waged the war against cancer and is looking forward to singing at Heliofest. The youngest artist Amber Patino who passionate about many charities and to support J.U.G.S. she is traveling from Texas to her former home state Alaska to sing at Heliofest. All these artists and our community have come together for HELIOFEST to celebrate the joy of music and bring awareness and support the non-profit for cancer patients.
J.U.G.S. is a non-profit cancer support organization founded by Lynn Nordland. During her own battle with cancer Lynn was inspired to started J.U.G.S. when she saw a lack of support and resources for fellow Alaskan cancer patients. J.U.G.S (Just Us Girls Support) mission is to provide hope, activities, and resources to women (and soon men) in Alaska who have been diagnosed with cancer.
The funding we receive is used to directly support cancer patients and survivors and their families in Alaska. Our goals are to grow into surrounding communities, building a Resource Guide that can be accessible on a large database website, and being able to offer tele-health counseling. Thieve resources will help guide physicians, cancer patients, survivors and families.
J.U.G.S. event coordinator Christian Mulkey aka Mrs. Alaska America 2020 holds meetings monthly throughout the year in a supportive environment to engage with women who have been diagnosed with cancer. At these meetings, the women participate in various activities with other women who know why they are facing or have faced. These events encourage a positive and healing environment that bring women with cancer together. Refreshments and a take home craft or souvenirs are included in these monthly activities.
This non-profit was founded in 2018 and HELIOFEST is honored to support Lynn Nordland and J.U.G.S. on its endeavor to raise funding to help those in need in our own community. Our goal is to provide patients and their families with monthly support meetings, resource guide with tele-health counseling and care packages.
This unique showcase also supports the local economy by offering vendor and food truck space for Alaskan Businesses. We are honored to be sponsored by our local community and the Hollywood entertainment community, Sponsors include Wee B’s, Seven North, Wasilla RAM, Barrett Insurance, Mat-Su Valley Cancer Center, Cleaning’s a Breeze, Mat-Su Resort, Everett’s, Show Boss, Midnight Sun Oncology, Anchorage and Valley Radiation Therapy, Midnight Sun Tanning, Radio station 94/7 Alternative Anchorage and Kimball Entertainment.
Heliofest is proud to have garnished the attention and support of local and national performers who are all coming together for this worthy cause and premiere this Alaskan event, HELIOFEST. Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite.com Heliofest.
A “Special Thank You” to the following for supporting HELIOFEST: MTA, MEA, South Central Foundation, Alaska Tax Lady, Everett's, Mat-Su resort, K&L, Odem, 947 Alternative, Mike Divine State Farm, Allie Hewitt Stage Farm, Tammy Fuller and Hannah Bailey Remax Dynamic of the Valley, Jermy J Burke Remax Frontier, Showboss, Hooked Entertainment. King St., Glacier Brewhouse, Matansuka Brewing Company, Double Shovel and Alaskan Brewing Co.
