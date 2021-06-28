Pluripotent Diagnostics (PDx) Announces Affordable Disease- and Patient-Specific Genetic Screening For Over 20 Diseases
The most advanced molecular genetics full-service company. Rates as low as $249 per disease with over 1000 times more coverage than 23 and Me, and Ancestry.SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At Pluripotent Diagnostics (PDx), we believe in a world free of genetic disorders. Statistically, 7 out of 10 people die of a genetically related disease. PDx proprietary patented solutions enable early genetic diagnoses at all ages to create customized person-specific therapeutic interventions. Ideally, this can improve and prolong lives, even prevent diseases altogether.
The holy grail of modern medicine is to customize treatments to health consumers. This next level of care consists of genetic analyses, pre-disease diagnostics, and ability to apply the results to create corrective therapies. From cradle to grave our genes govern our well-being. Many of the worst diseases ravaging our societies have a genetic component, from cancers, and neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s, to heart and cardiovascular diseases. While companies like Ancestry do a reasonable job helping trace genealogies, individual genetic analysis is not readily available at an accessible cost, and incipient personalized treatments are few, and prohibitive. Further, the transplant industry is hobbled worldwide by the lack of suitable matching organs. Person-specific organ generation or cloning is currently non-existent for the general public outside of PDx.
Reading a genome and correcting its errors with personalized treatments is better than telling the future, and thanks to PDx, real. Person-specific early disease diagnostics and therapeutics can save health consumers from a multitude of genetic diseases. PDx utilizes bleeding-edge technologies in the cross-disciplinary areas of artificial intelligence, genetics, and medicine to create a “genotype to phenotype” model. This novel technology, allows PDx to design the most sophisticated algorithms to identify disease likelihood, and therapeutic targeting for every health consumer. At this writing PDx is fulfilling orders for genome analyses from health consumers.
PDx is proud to announce the product launch of two services to the community: affordable single disease (multi-genic) next generation DNA sequencing (results are greater than 1000 times more detailed than 23 and Me, and Ancestry), and whole genome sequencing for the detection of any gene in your entire genome, with every DNA piece sequenced. These stringent methods are used to ensure we do not provide false-hope.
Current diseases covered: Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Huntington’s disease, Cardiovascular diseases, Pancreatic Cancer, Epilepsy, Breast Cancer, COPD (lung diseases), Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, Multiple Sclerosis, Diabetes Type-2, Colon Cancer, and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis/Lou Gehrig’s disease.
PDx is proudly located at California’s Molecular Medicine Research Institute in Silicon Valley.
To order a genetic kit, please go to PluripotentDiagnostics.com.
