Cloud Equity Group announces launch of Specialty Lending Company II

Cloud Equity Group

Cloud Equity Group Specialty Lending Company II to provide debt financing to tech-enabled business service providers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud Equity Group (“CEG”), a New York-based investment manager specializing in tech-enabled business service providers, today announced the launch of its Specialty Lending Company II (“SLC II”) lending vehicle. SLC II will provide secured lending solutions to cash positive companies across the tech-enabled business service provider sectors, a strategy consistent with predecessor Cloud Equity Group investment vehicles.

Established in 2013, Cloud Equity Group’s investment strategy dates to the early 2000s when CEG’s founder Sean Frank served as Chief Executive Officer and Head of M&A at XE Technology Solutions, an international online services provider. The CEG team has almost a decade of experience working together supporting the growth and expansion of over 50 portfolio companies since inception.

“We are grateful for the continued strong support from our existing investment partners and are pleased to welcome new partners into our various investment vehicles,” said CEG Founder and Managing Partner Sean Frank. “We would like to thank all of our investors for their ongoing trust and support of our firm’s investment strategy.”

About Cloud Equity Group

Cloud Equity Group is a strategically positioned investment management firm capitalizing on the rapidly expanding industries of web hosting and cloud-based infrastructure. The company’s primary focus is leveraging investor capital in the acquisition of private lower middle market companies that possess high levels of unlevered free cash flow and/or significant opportunity for exponential growth.

Investor Relations

P : (212) 618-1298

ir@cloudequitygroup.com