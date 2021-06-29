An Extra Day Off Pushes the Burnout Crisis Another Day
Allison Graham, author of “Take Back Your Weekends,” Offers Another Solution
It’s not how much we have on our plates that causes burnout; it’s our perspective about the workload and the response surrounding those tasks that are the issue.”WINTER GARDEN, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Executives offering days off to address the burnout crisis is nice, but it’s not the answer. A day off just pushes the problem and potentially makes it worse, according to Allison Graham, author of the recently published book “Take Back Your Weekends: Stress Less, Do More, Be Happier.”
Bumble’s CEO made headlines by giving her whole team an extra paid week of vacation to address the “collective burnout.” Business Insider noted, “America’s top business leaders are trying to solve the country’s burnout crisis. But workers say they aren’t doing enough.”
Graham argues employees feel leaders aren’t doing enough because what they’re doing is not working. “When you’re on the cusp of burnout, or already burned out, a day off becomes a day to collapse or a day to catch up,” she explained. “Both of which may feel satisfying in the moment, but the relief is short-lived.”
The World Health Organization states that burnout is a syndrome resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed. Ultimately, these employees are returning to the same environment where their stress was not effectively managed. The workload piled up while they were relaxing on the couch.
So, what can be done about it?
Resiliency expert, speaker and author Graham believes that most destructive stress is created unnecessarily, and, as such, with the right tools can be significantly diminished. “It’s not how much we have on our plates that causes burnout; it’s our perspective about the workload and the response surrounding those tasks that are the issue,” she said.
“Each person only has so much capacity each day to do, be and feel. If unhealthy patterns, toxic work environments and destructive stress are stealing hours of your personal resources each day, eventually you’ll burn out. It may be subtle, it may be a total crash, but unmanaged destructive stress will steal joy from your life.”
In her new book, Graham gives tools to readers to find the harmony between home and work. Using her problem-solving framework, she unpacks exactly how to harness the power of “good stress” while minimizing soul-sucking destructive stress.
