Celebrate Women’s Equality Day with a good book: “Victory with Valor,” a novel about suffragist Carrie Chapman Catt

“Victory with Valor” by Barbara Robison First-time novelist Barbara Robison

Author Barbara Robison is available to “Zoom into” book group meetings to discuss the dramatic events leading up to the passage of the 19th Amendment.

Fact and fiction blend seamlessly to create an engrossing behind-the-scenes story about this international suffrage hero.” — Ellen Snortland, woman’s rights activist and author of Beauty Bites Beast

THOUSAND OAKS, CA, USA, July 6, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The passage of the 19th Amendment was a turning point in American history. Its centennial in 2020 should have been a celebration. Thanks to the pandemic, most events were canceled, moved online, or postponed.Just as the Spanish influenza pandemic did not deter suffragists, COVID-19 did not dissuade dozens of organizations from rescheduling their centennial celebrations.Events are planned across the country this summer to mark the 101st anniversary of women gaining the right to vote. The celebration culminates on August 26, Women’s Equality Day.Book clubs looking for suitable titles are in luck. Victory with Valor is inspired by the life, courage, commitment, and grassroots strategy of Carrie Chapman Catt, the remarkable leader of the women’s suffrage movement in America and a catalyst for getting votes for women. Author Barbara Robison’s grandfather was Carrie Chapman Catt’s cousin and as a child, Robison heard about Carrie’s accomplishments.The 95-year-old author is available to “Zoom into” book group meetings to discuss her thought-provoking novel and answer readers’ questions. Readers may download discussion questions from her website. "Victory with Valor" is available as a paperback or an e-book.

Journalist Susanne Whatley interviews Barbara Robison about "Victory with Valor," her novel based on the life of suffragist Carrie Chapman Catt.