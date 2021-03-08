Historical novel is based on the life of American suffragist Carrie Chapman Catt

“Victory with Valor” by Barbara Robison First-time novelist Barbara Robison

What to read during Women’s History Month? “Victory with Valor” captures the drama and excitement of the fight for women’s right to vote.

This is a riveting story that portrays the passion of the historical movement that changed women’s lives forever.” — Cynthia Kumanchik, author of “Automaton Nation”

THOUSAND OAKS, CA, US, March 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- History comes to life in this exciting story of seemingly insurmountable challenges against a backdrop of social, sexual and political transformation."Victory with Valor" is inspired by the life, courage, commitment, and grassroots strategy of Carrie Chapman Catt, the remarkable leader of the women’s suffrage movement in America and a catalyst for getting the 19th Amendment passed.When Carrie, a thirteen-year-old Iowa farm girl, discovered her mother couldn’t vote in the 1872 presidential election her purpose in life became clear. Women must be able to vote.Carrie was the only female in her graduating class at Iowa State Agricultural College before moving on to become a law clerk, a teacher, and in 1885 the first female superintendent of schools in Mason City, Iowa.Eventually invited to speak to the National American Woman Suffrage Association, she even succeeded Susan B. Anthony as its president. This smart, persistent woman met with kings and queens, Mahatmas Gandhi, Mussolini, and other powerful world figures at a time when the global fight for women’s equality was just beginning.Early reviews have been positive. Cynthia Kumanchik, author of "Automaton Nation," wrote: “This is a riveting story that portrays the passion of the historical movement that changed women’s lives forever.”"Victory with Valor" makes a thought-provoking book club choice and the perfect gift for fans of historical fiction. It is available on Amazon as a paperback or e-book. - - - - -ABOUT THE AUTHORThe author’s grandfather was Carrie Chapman Catt’s cousin, so as a child she heard about Carrie’s accomplishments and her place in history. Barbara grew up in Wisconsin, graduated from the University of Iowa in home economics and went on to work in the food industry. She now lives in Southern California near her son and his family.In 2020, she used her state’s stay-at-home order to concentrate on finishing "Victory with Valor" after years of research. Readers may ask her questions through her Goodreads page.

Journalist Susanne Whatley interviews Barbara Robison about "Victory with Valor," her novel based on the life of suffragist Carrie Chapman Catt.