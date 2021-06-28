» News » 2021 » Bennett Spring State Park hosts art exhibit for lo...

Bennett Spring State Park hosts art exhibit for local artist Deanna Stuckey July 7 through July 11

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JUNE 28, 2021 – Bennett Spring State Park invites the public to view an art exhibit featuring local artist Deanna Stuckey. Her artwork will be on display at the Bennett Spring Nature Center 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 7 through Sunday, July 11. Stuckey has been creating works of art almost her entire life. Whether it is painting, drawing, paper crafts, photography, acrylics, sewing or needlework, she has done it all. Currently, one of Stuckey's paintings is on display at the National 4-H Center in Washington, D.C., and her sketch of the Gauge House and Shelter A is a quilt square on the Missouri State Parks Bicentennial Quilt.

Stuckey gets much of her inspiration from places she visits, including one of her favorite places, Bennett Spring State Park.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Bennett Spring State Park is on 26250 Highway 64A in Lebanon. For more information about the event, call the nature center at 417-532-3925.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

###