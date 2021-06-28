Chapter 11 Business Consultant "Restructuring Advisory Group" Retained in Multiple Ch 11 Subchapter V Cases Nationwide

Restructuring Advisory Group Has Its Subchapter V Plans Confirmed Nationwide and is Retained in New Sub V Cases in Minnesota, Illinois, Washington and New York

LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chapter 11 Business Consultant "Restructuring Advisory Group", an expert in Chapter 11 Subchapter V Small Business Reorganizations, CMBS Loan Restructuring Chapter 11 Finance , Debtor in Possession Financing, Commercial Mortgage Loan Modifications and funding Chapter 11 Reorganization Plans, today announced that has been retained in new Subchapter V Cases in New York, Minnesota, Illinois and Washington State. Restructuring Advisory Group has been retained in these cases as the lead strategist and Business Consultant to restructure the real estate loans and write the Chapter 11 Reorganization Plans, on the Multi-family properties, retail commercial properties, and single family home portfolios.The firm was retained to analyze the financial viability of each of the businesses and real estate projects most of whose revenues were impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic and to structure the reorganization plans financial projections and Loan Modifications. Restructuring Advisory Group was one of the first Organizations in the Country to have a Subchapter V Plan for one of its Clients confirmed and has multiple other Subchapter V plans scheduled for confirmation nationwide.Over a 30-year period, Restructuring Advisory Group has established a nationwide network of banks and financial institutions with whom the Company underwrites loans for its Loan Restructuring Clients, thereby offering both private money and market rate financing for companies and commercial real estate owners who are seeking to avoid a Chapter 11 filing or who have emerged from or are emerging from Chapter 11.Over the same period, Restructuring Advisory Group has negotiated the discount, refinance, CMBS Loan Modification and commercial real estate loan restructure of over $850M in loans with major banks and financial institutions nationwide.The company has long standing relationships at the decision-making levels of major financial institutions and its’ trademark negotiating strategies are much more efficient, time-saving and cost effective than battling the banks with and through legions of lawyers.Restructuring Advisory Group offers free initial consultations and is an expert in Chapter 11 finance, formulating Chapter 11 plans, turn-around plans and in navigating and demystifying the complex legal and financial issues that confront businesses and real estate investors as they face the challenges of Chapter 11 and or the complexities of negotiating Forbearance Agreements.