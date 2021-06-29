Business Connect Insider Launches Live Events
The live events, starting with luncheons in key US cities, augments our marketing programs focused on achieving a company's business and financial objectives
With the launch of our Live Events starting with our Business Connect Luncheons, we are augmenting our artificial intelligence-driven marketing program with all the benefits that live events provide”DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business Connect Insider (“Business Connect”), today announced that with the U.S. exiting COVID-19 restrictions it is bringing back live events. The Company is launching its luncheon series in key cities throughout the United States.
Business Connect’s Luncheons provide the opportunity for management of privately-held and publicly-traded companies to give a short presentation over lunch focused on their company’s business and financial objectives.
The Business Connect Luncheon audience typically includes members of the local business and financial community who are seeking business and financial opportunities as well as investors, including representatives of private equity, venture capital and family office investors.
Initial Business Connect Luncheon cities are: Beverly Hills, San Diego, Orange County CA, San Francisco, Dallas, Houston, Boca Raton - Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and Atlanta.
Commenting on the launch of the Business Connect Luncheons, Jeffrey Friedland, CEO of FC Global Strategies stated, “We’re focused on helping companies achieve their business and financial objectives. With the launch of our ‘Live Events’ starting with our Business Connect Luncheons, we are augmenting our artificial intelligence-driven marketing program that includes the impact of a video interview and targeted distribution, with all the benefits that live events provide. These benefits include the ability to meet in person with decision makers and have the opportunity to network with luncheon attendees.”
About Business Connect Insider
Business Connect Inside, a prog”ram of FC Global Strategies LLC is focused on marketing strategies and programs that enable companies to achieve their business and financial objectives.
Business Connect Insider’s programs typically focus on targeting:
Business decision-makers
Potential customers
Potential strategic and financial partners
Potential research and development, manufacturing, marketing and distribution partners
Investors, including private equity, family office, and venture capital investors
The Business Connect Insider website features Showcase Videos (formerly Meet the CEO Videos), interviews with management of companies in a variety of industries. The videos focus on discussing, in a hard-hitting video interview format, a company’s business and financial objectives.
Business Connect Insider also sponsors its proprietary AI Connect Marketing Program. The program is focused on exposure for companies and their business and financial objectives and couples the impact of a Showcase Video interview, with website, online and artificial intelligence-driven distribution.
A special focus of Business Connect Insider includes industries and sectors including:
Consumer Packaged Goods (CPGs)
Business, Financial, insurance and Technology Services
Ecommerce and Brick & Mortar Retail
Agriculture and Ag Business
Real Estate Ownership and Development
Conventional and Alternative Energy
Additionally, through Business Connect Insider’s affiliated programs and strategies, the Company also has a focus on:
Medical, pharma and healthcare (www.medicalandpharmainsider.com)
Technology (www.emergingtechnologyinsider.com)
Cannabis, hemp and CBD (www.cannabisandhempinsider.com)
Crowdfunding (www.crowdfundinginsider.finance)
The American Business Network (ABN) is a strategic sponsor of the luncheons.
For more information go to www.businessconnectinsider.com.
About FC Global Strategies
FC Global Strategies has a long history of enabling entrepreneurs and growing businesses, in the US and globally, to achieve their business and financial objectives.
This includes assistance to companies and projects globally with their business development, corporate finance, and cross-border objectives.
In addition to the United States, this includes companies and projects in the United States, Spain, Morocco, Israel, Germany, China, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil.
In addition to providing its core strategic advisory services, a major focus of FC Global Strategies is the development and implementation of artificial intelligence-driven marketing strategies with the convergence of video marketing strategies. This AI capability provides the ability for targeting based on the company's industry, sector, location and business and/or financial objectives.
The artificial intelligence technology and tools are provided by an affiliate, FC Analytics.
For more information go to www.fcglobalstrategies.com
