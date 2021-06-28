Casper -

Game and Fish supports emergency response agencies in their effort to identify un-manned watercraft The popularity of kayaks, paddleboards, and rafts is only increasing on the North Platte River and surrounding waters, including Alcova and Pathfinder. As more people enjoy Wyoming’s outdoor resources, emergency response agencies hope the public will help out. See below for a recent request from Casper Fire-EMS. The popularity of kayaks, paddleboards, and rafts is only increasing on the North Platte River and surrounding waters, including Alcova and Pathfinder. As more people enjoy Wyoming’s outdoor resources, emergency response agencies hope the public will help out. See below for a recent request from Casper Fire-EMS.

Lost Watercraft In River

- As we settle into summer and we begin to enjoy outdoor activities, Casper Fire-EMS and area agencies are asking the public’s assistance when it comes to watercraft in the Platte River or other bodies of water. Due to increasing numbers of people recreating in the Platte River, we see increasing numbers of calls for possible drownings and river rescues. Many times, observant callers will note un-manned watercraft such as boats, kayaks and inflatable devices and call for rescue. When these calls are received, multiple resources will be deployed in an effort to maximize rescue efforts. In some cases, it is determined to simply be a case of the individual and the watercraft becoming separated and no need for rescue. In an effort to minimize time and resources committed to these search and rescue calls, we are asking for the assistance of the recreating public. If you are on the water and become separated from your watercraft, please notify our dispatch center with a brief description of the device and an approximate location when you can safely do so. With this information obtained beforehand, it may decrease the time and resources utilized to locate a possible victim or drowning. Please use the non-emergency number to convey this information to the Casper Public Safety Communication Center. The number is 235-8278. It may also be helpful if you can place any identifying information with or on the watercraft including name and contact information. Not only will this assist in utilization of resources for a possible rescue but will also assist in the return of your property to you. It is important to note that we are not asking people to not call if they notice an un-manned device in the water or any other signs of a possible water emergency. Please call 911 immediately as we treat this as a potential life-threatening emergency with appropriate resources dispatched.

- WGFD -