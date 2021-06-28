Federal mandatory mask order continues for airplanes, buses, public transit systems, and rail systems

Contact:

June 28, 2021 -- As State of Michigan emergency orders were lifted on June 22, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) reminds everyone to continue to mask up on airplanes, trains, public transit, and intercity vehicles, including vans and buses, in compliance with the federal face mask requirement issued by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and an order issued by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The federal requirements remain in effect through Sept. 13; the CDC order also requires people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have recovered from the virus to continue to wear a mask in public transportation facilities.

The federal requirements were implemented after President Joe Biden's Executive Order 13998, Promoting COVID-19 Safety in Domestic and International Travel, "to save lives and allow all Americans, including the millions of people employed in the transportation industry, to travel and work safely."

Science-based measures are critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19. Mask-wearing is one of several proven life-saving measures, including getting the vaccine, physical distancing, appropriate ventilation, and timely testing, that can reduce the transmission of COVID-19. Requiring masks protect America's transportation workers and passengers, helps control the transmission of COVID-19, and aids in reopening America's economy.

Various transportation providers fall under the regulatory authority of the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) and the TSA. More COVID-19 information has been posted on their respective websites for further guidance:

https://www.transportation.gov/safety/mask-travel-guidance

https://www.tsa.gov/coronavirus

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus. To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit Michigan.gov/COVIDVaccine.