I-94 remains closed in Detroit and Dearborn due to flooding caused by heavy rains and power failures to pump houses

MDOT Office of Communications

COUNTY: Wayne

ROADWAY: I-94

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: I-94 is expected to remain closed, including Monday morning rush hour due to the flooding in Detroit and Dearborn between Greenfield Road and the I-75 interchange.

MDOT crews and our county partners have been working around the clock to address the large volumes of rain received over a brief time span on Thursday and Friday which caused flooding and numerous power outages in metro Detroit. The lack of power affected dozens of freeway pump houses which rely on power to pump water off the freeways. Temporary generators were brought into a number of locations which allowed the reopening of all other freeways except for I-94 in Detroit and Dearborn between Greenfield Road and I-75. Those other freeways, such as I-96, M-10, and I-75 can be used as detour routes during the I-94 closure.

While temporary generators are working at three of the pump houses on I-94, the water flows back onto the freeway as the local creeks and rivers are cresting and there is nowhere for additional water to go. Once the waterways begin to subside, we will be able to pump the flood waters off I-94.

Once the freeway water recedes, tow trucks will be needed to remove all the trucks and cars currently stuck in the flood waters. Crews will then need to remove all the debris from the freeway and catch basins to ensure a safe roadway before allowing traffic back onto the freeway.