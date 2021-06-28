This Book Is Right On Time During This Time Of Global Shaking-Jorge Parrott's "Into The Unknown"

CMM-Loving and Aligning With Our Abba-Father! Experiential, Revelatory, Online Global Christian Transformation Education

Shawn Bolz says "Into the Unknown” is exactly the kind of book people need right now!" Etienne Blom writes " Every part is captivating..!" 5,000 copies Pakistan

Jorge is a prophet, an apostolic prophet. We are taught to test those who are apostles. God has worked through Jorge, displaying the signs of an apostle in healings, signs, wonders, mighty deeds.”” — Martin Powell, Ph.D.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jorge Parrott will captivate you with this honest journey into the miraculous. Learn from his amazing, powerful testimonies as he stepped out in faith from the familiar into the unknown in his quest for spiritual growth and fulfillment. Read about his work for many years as a successful business owner and later pursued his dream of global service, working for an international service organization, CMM (Christ's Mandate For Missions, a 501c3 est. in 1978 http://cmm.world ) bringing transformation in individuals, communities, and nations, to the founding of a school that transforms many leaders' lives globally. (CMM College of Theology http://cmmtheology.org ) CMM College of Theology offers Christian accredited degrees globally online in English, Spanish and Thai languages.Buy Jorge's book on Amazon and Kindle: https://rb.gy/z8wtce Experience the supernatural in his humble life’s many adventures.Jorge grew up in a small midwestern town. His curiosity for discovery and adventures led him to hunger for more than mediocre mainstream normalcy in his exploration of many world religions, even new age ideas. Seeking identity, significance, adventure, and excitement his awe in the Lord wouldn't let him settle for anything less than learning the reason he was born.If you love the journey of discovering the reason you were created then you will love this story of personal transformation, witnessing many miracles and growing in the prophetic, (hearing the voice of our Shepherd.)Delight in Jorge's fun sense of humor along with the trials and sorrows in his unique, transparent and humble style that will inspire your own journey. His heart is for you to know more about the expanse of Poppa God's beautiful tapestry the Lord weaves in each of our lives. Come along for the joy of stepping out in faith, risking it all, even failure at times, but never giving up as the author takes you around the world experiencing the supernatural, healings, divine setups, and dramatic encounters, dangers, death and more, including hearing the voice of the Lord and how the Lord arranged an opportunity to prophesy to Donald Trump before he was elected President!If you long to know how to discover the great joys of worship in all you do in everyday life, wherever you are in life, and learn the beauty of exploring the faith realm, living the best life in adventure then you will love this book. "Be still and know that He is God" as you encounter new dimensions of learning how to love, how to see what the Lord sees, and how the Lord works and won't fit into our carnal 'box.' There is still much for all of us to learn about the mystical ways of our Creator. As we humble ourselves and genuinely hunger for the Lord to show us what lies ahead we won't be disappointed. As the world changes dramatically we are all moving into an unknown future. We needn't fear but look forward with anticipation and faith. This book will take you on a surprising journey available to us all into the mystical unknown with childlike faith as we become one with our Creator.CMM Mission Statement:Our Mission is to Love, Equip, Connect and Send messengers of fire globally with the simplicity, fullness, and power of God. We partner with leaders in many nations worldwide by helping our friends to hear the voice of the Lord, Christ-centered education, evangelism, church planting, discipleship, humanitarian aid, disaster relief, sponsored children, clean water, anti-human trafficking, and leadership development.CMM Vision: CMM (Christ’s Mandate for Missions) impacts and connects Ministers and Partners in our global family with thriving, loving relationships and resources leading to transformation in individuals, ministries, and nations to help complete the Great Commission.Jorge ParrottChrist's Mandate for Missions+1 704-225-3927

Apply Today! Share with friends & family who seek transformation in an exciting, experiential, revelatory online w/global class. Prepare! www.cmmtheology.org