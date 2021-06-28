Recruiting for Good Sponsors Luisa’s Lunch Review By 9-Year-Old Girl on Foodie Gig

InaMinute 9 Year Old Girl reviews restaurant Luisa's #inaminute #momandmelunch #foodiekidgig www.MomandMeLunch.com InaMinute 9 Year Old Girl reviews restaurant Luisa's #inaminute #momandmelunch #foodiekidgig www.MomandMeLunch.com InaMinute 9 Year Old Girl reviews restaurant Luisa's #inaminute #momandmelunch #foodiekidgig www.MomandMeLunch.com

Recruiting for Good sponsors a monthly Mom and Me Lunch to create fun fulfilling experiences for InaMinute (girl) to discover the best dining in New Jersey.

I am grateful for InaMinute's lovely dining review of Luisa's in Jackson, New Jersey!” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good