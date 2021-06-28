Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 331 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,922 in the last 365 days.

Recruiting for Good Sponsors Luisa’s Lunch Review By 9-Year-Old Girl on Foodie Gig

InaMinute 9 Year Old Girl reviews restaurant Luisa's #inaminute #momandmelunch #foodiekidgig www.MomandMeLunch.com

InaMinute 9 Year Old Girl reviews restaurant Luisa's #inaminute #momandmelunch #foodiekidgig www.MomandMeLunch.com

InaMinute 9 Year Old Girl reviews restaurant Luisa's #inaminute #momandmelunch #foodiekidgig www.MomandMeLunch.com

InaMinute 9 Year Old Girl reviews restaurant Luisa's #inaminute #momandmelunch #foodiekidgig www.MomandMeLunch.com

InaMinute 9 Year Old Girl reviews restaurant Luisa's #inaminute #momandmelunch #foodiekidgig www.MomandMeLunch.com

InaMinute 9 Year Old Girl reviews restaurant Luisa's #inaminute #momandmelunch #foodiekidgig www.MomandMeLunch.com

Recruiting for Good sponsors a monthly Mom and Me Lunch to create fun fulfilling experiences for InaMinute (girl) to discover the best dining in New Jersey.

I am grateful for InaMinute's lovely dining review of Luisa's in Jackson, New Jersey!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Recruiting for Good sponsors a monthly Mom and Me Lunch to create fun fulfilling experiences and to discover the best dining in your community together. Girls get to choose their own nicknames.

InaMinute, a nine year old girl, reviewed Luisa's, a local Italian restaurant in Jackson, New Jersey.

According to InaMinute, "For our dessert, we got a cannoli that was pretty big! They put a small spoon and fork on the plate, then sprinkled cinnamon and removed the utensils which left a mark. It looked very cool and was a nice presentation."

About

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com

Mom and Me Lunch is the ultimate sweet foodie gig for girls to taste and review the best local dining. Recruiting for Good sponsors the monthly gig to reward fun fulfilling experiences. Parrish Walsh from www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com mentors the girls. When girls do a great job, they get hired for another gig just like in the real world. www.MomandMeLunch.com (Created by Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder)

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 3107208324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Recruiting for Good Sponsors Luisa’s Lunch Review By 9-Year-Old Girl on Foodie Gig

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.