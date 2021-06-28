Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
US 271, Loop 286 Paving

PARIS – TxDOT officials today announced that a project to resurface the interchange of US 271 and State Loop 286 in Lamar County is set to begin on July 12.

The contractor, Richard Drake Construction Company LP, was granted 60 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $1.3 million. The contractor anticipates setting barricades on July 8 and beginning work July 12, officials said. The target completion date is fall 2021.

The contractor will resurface the existing roadway of this interchange, beginning at Leigh Drive in Paris, Texas.

This work will require the use of temporary lane and ramp closures at times, but marked detours will be in place during these closures, official said. They advised motorists to follow marked detours and expect some occasional delays when traveling in this area while this project is underway.

Motorists who frequently travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

