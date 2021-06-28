Camp Guernsey to host open house

Jun 28, 2021

The town of Guernsey and surrounding communities are invited to an open house on Camp Guernsey to experience firsthand how the camp facilitates training. Gates will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 10.

Maj. Gen. Gregory Porter, the adjutant general of the Wyoming National Guard, will host a town hall at 2 p.m. in the general instruction building. He will provide updates on the camp and answer questions.

Equipment from the Camp Guernsey Fire Department, a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, UH-60 Black Hawk, and various weapons systems will be on display around camp. Information on environmental and safety operations will be on display as well.

Lunch will be available to purchase from the Fuel Cafe. Please bring comfortable walking shoes.