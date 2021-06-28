Dallas-based Moving Company, Mustang Moving, announces partnership with The Blocking Hunger Foundation.

Mustang Moving Truck

Balancing two important pieces of life — moving to another home and managing child hunger in the metroplex.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mustang Moving is excited to announce a new partnership with The Blocking Hunger Foundation, balancing two important pieces of life — moving to another home and managing child hunger in the metroplex.

ABOUT MUSTANG MOVING

When working with Mustang Moving, customers can always trust in a hassle-free, stress-free, professional moving experience. From commercial moves and long-distance moves to labor only and packing services, the Mustang Moving team is geared towards customers, their move, and their needs. With over 25 years of experience, hundreds of satisfied customers, no hidden fees or charges, and full licensure and insurance, Mustang Moving has long since been the right choice for any resident moving somewhere new.

While moving matters at Mustang Moving, it doesn’t matter as much as the people involved — which is why partnering with charitable organizations is an important part of the moving company’s puzzle. At Mustang Moving, a huge focus is put on “the right people doing the right thing,” and Mustang Moving is proud to announce its partnership with The Blocking Hunger Foundation, a charitable organization that Mustang Moving is honored to support.

ABOUT THE BLOCKING HUNGER FOUNDATION

The Blocking Hunger Foundation, which was founded in 2017, is geared specifically towards ending the hunger crisis in Dallas and the surrounding areas. On a mission to end childhood hunger, the Foundation works to provide support to low-income and inner-city families across the metroplex. With a special focus on ending childhood hunger, the Blocking Hunger Foundation hopes to give every child the opportunity to grow into a thriving adult.

At Mustang Moving, customers can always trust that they'll embark on a moving experience rooted in humanity — and the new partnership with The Blocking Hunger Foundation is just one small piece of that puzzle. Contact Mustang Moving today for more information on an upcoming move — or to find out how to get involved with the Blocking Hunger Foundation. You can get a free moving quote, embark on a stress-free moving experience, and get involved with charitable organizations by giving Mustang Moving a call at 214-586-0088.