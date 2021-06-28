New Anthology Reflects on the Bundle of Emotions, Challenges, Courage, and Joy Known as Parenthood
“An Infinite Mirror—Reflections on Our Parents and Ourselves” isn’t a tribute to the perfect mother, father, or child. It’s a book that celebrates parenting.
I noticed that some of the most powerful writing is that which tells the stories of our childhood and of the stories of those mythical beings known as parents.”PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some parenting books hinge on rules and principles. Others focus on emotions, baggage, wounds, and pain. The format for a new anthology titled “An Infinite Mirror—Reflections on our Parents and Ourselves” turns the task over to story-tellers and their bewitching way of telling tales.
— Christopher Howe
“An Infinite Mirror” is based on an original concept by Christopher Howe, an architect by training and an artist and writer at heart.
“I noticed that some of the most powerful writing is that which tells the stories of our childhood and of the stories of those mythical beings known as parents,” he said.
Howe, who lives in Newport, Rhode Island, summed up the book as an anthology of writing and visual art on the topic of parenthood, childhood, and that unique form of love that only exists between parents and their children.
“An Infinite Mirror—Reflections on Our Parents and Ourselves” (paperback, 180 pages) is available at BookBaby. The cost is $28. ISBN: 9781098389093. URL is https://store.bookbaby.com/book/an-infinite-mirror
“All profits will be donated equally to the Media Education Foundation and Children's Literacy Initiative,” Howe said.
Additional details about the book can be found at http://www.howecreative.net/an-infinite-mirror.
Soon after the project was created, Howe enlisted the assistance of writer/editor Kate Cassidy.
“Kate has contributed countless hours to the curating and editing of the anthology and has become the driving force behind the project,” he said.
Cassidy lives and writes in suburban Philadelphia, where she creates content for a multinational media and communications company. Previously she worked at The Morning Call newspaper and Men’s Journal magazine, among others. She’s also published and presented her academic research, “Bringing the Frame Into Focus: How Cable News Pundits Protect the Glass Ceiling.” Her poetry has been featured in the feminist literary magazine, “They Call Us,” and she’s currently working on a novel.
Another member of the publication team is M.F. Robinson.
“Mr. Robinson’s insight and editorial contributions to this anthology are also immeasurable,” Howe said.
Robinson grew up on the Tennessee/Georgia border and currently works at a fly fishing lodge in Arizona. He’s lived and worked many blue-collar jobs in Texas, Utah, and California. His novella “Lookout Mountain” was published in The Write Launch, and he has stories forthcoming in Bull: Men’s Fiction.
In addition to submissions by the publication team, the anthology contains work by a dozen other contributors in a variety of styles:
Essays and creative fiction — “A Driver’s Education” by Becky Hemperly and “Flashback: Thinking About Dad” by Jim Lamb
Short stories — “Mr. Magoo” by Barbara Schimek and “My Mother of Water and Birds” by Kate Cassidy
Poetry — “Lullaby” by Joan Cummings and “Simply Being There” by Alice Smith
Song lyrics — “Wherever I Go” by Holly Rachmaciej (aka Hollander Blue)
The work of six visual artists is featured throughout the book including watercolors by Fernanda Zamera, paintings by Mary Ferris Kelly, and children’s artwork by The Bunny Squad featuring: Emma, Alex, Andy, Grace, and Zachary under the leadership of Karen Bunny.
ABOUT: “An Infinite Mirror—Reflections on Our Parents and Ourselves” is available at BookBaby. Profits will be donated equally to the Media Education Foundation and Children's Literacy Initiative. To purchase the book, visit https://store.bookbaby.com/book/an-infinite-mirror
