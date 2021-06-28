Man Injured in ATV Rollover

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Thomas Houghton 603-352-9669 June 28, 2021

Temple, NH – On Saturday evening at approximately 3:30 p.m., Conservation Officers from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department responded to a report of an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) rollover in the Town of Temple. Upon notification of the incident, law enforcement personnel from the Greenville-Temple Police Department as well as EMS personnel from Peterborough Fire and Rescue Department all responded.

Travis Drouin, 19, of Temple lost control of the ATV he was operating which resulted in the machine rolling over on top of him and pinning him underneath. A passerby noticed the ATV on its side in the field of a private residence that Drouin had been riding in. The passerby ran over to provide assistance. The passerby flagged down additional help and they were able to lift the ATV off of Drouin and call 911 for help. As a result of the crash, Drouin sustained a head injury and was transported by Peterborough Fire and Rescue Department Ambulance to Elliot Hospital in Manchester for further evaluation and treatment. Operator inexperience is believed to be the primary contributing factor. Drouin was not wearing a helmet or eye protection at the time of the incident.

No further information is available at this time.

For more information about safe riding please visit www.ride.nh.gov.