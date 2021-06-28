Dar.Ra Presents "Ballads For The Downtrodden"

LONDON, ENGLAND, UK, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Irish music artist Dar.Ra’s brand-new album "Ballads for the Downtrodden," is his most remarkable release to date. It’s a 12-track collection that is more laid back, compared to his previous album and extended-plays. Revisiting the vault of tracks, he came across some old material that made the album’s final cut including ‘Evermore’ which was written for his mother’s sad passing. He dives deeper into his songwriting abilities revealing a different storyline than listeners’ are used to with subliminal messages, not that anything sinister and mind controlling is at work but merely to suggest that not everything should be handed away so easily on first experience, which all art should do.

"Ballads for the Downtrodden," is an album that will bring the chills, draw some tears and leave you with some hope that someone is still carrying the banner for music that moves you on all levels.

The full tracklist to "Ballads for the Downtrodden" as followed:

1. Rewind

2. Wolverine

3. Girl Like You

4. Whisky n’ Honey

5. Safe in Your Arms

6. You Kill Me

7. Evermore

8. Shadow of the Sun

9. Stand up for the Heroes

10. Start Again

11. Red White n’ Blue

12. Lights

BIO

Dar.Ra is an Irish singer-songwriter, producer, and author based in the UK. In the early 2000's, he signed to EMI, Festival, and various dance labels over the years, leading him to set up the Kusha Deep Label. In 2009, he released his first solo album Soul Hours. He has various EPs "Now Is Now," "Live For Love," "Cease Fire," including his latest album, "New Kinda Normal," under his belt. He has music on various Hollywood films like ‘Snakes on Planes’ films starring Hilary Duff on ABC TV, Match Of Day (BBC TV) and US Documentary City Of Hope. His two new EP's, "Stand Up for the Heroes," which is a tribute to essential workers during this current global pandemic, and "Whiskey n' Honey," continue to shape his music catalogue. He has written two books under his full moniker Darragh J Brady - "Road Tales," which is about amazing people with life changing stories that he met while touring the globe, and "The Night That Jimi Died," which is about a girl who channels the spirit of Jimi Hendrix and rises to change the DNA of the world through music.



What the critics are saying. . .

'a powerful call to action for change' - The Beat remix called Bhangra Stance

'number 1 lockdown release' - Top Hitz Music

'the Rock anthem that Prince would of written, if he still graced this world' - Music Mirror

'phenomenal song, undoubtedly one of the finest to be released this year – in its mood, kinetic

energy, and an adorned darkness, ‘Rise Like The Sun’ captures something truly remarkable

about this chaotic era' - Eyes On Hollywood Reporter

Streaming link: https://open.spotify.com/album/3c9w1qweQDF1erQVxhrAVB

Check Dar.Ra out on -

Facebook http://www.facebook.com/Dar.Ra7

Twitter http://www.twitter.com/kushadeep

Instagram http://www.instagram.com/dar.ra.brady

Website http://www.kushadeep.com/

Check his music out on -

YouTube http://www.youtube.com/kushadeep7

Spotify https://open.spotify.com/artist/4ylWxjm90yeGKeIIaSO0wL

SoundCloud https://soundcloud.com/darraofficial