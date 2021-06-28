Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Boil advisory for Onawa in Monona County lifted

ONAWA - The boil advisory for Onawa that was issued on June 25 has now been lifted.

Two consecutive sets of water samples have been completed and show no bacteria present. Residents can now use the water without boiling.

A malfunctioning sensor drained the city of Onawa’s water storage structure overnight Thursday. Water pressure was restored, but can cause bacteria to enter the water distribution system.

As a precaution, the city and DNR recommended residents boil their water.

