DNR responds to body spotted in Lake Ahquabi

INDIANOLA, Iowa -- On Sunday, June 27, 2021, at approximately 10:15am, a body was spotted floating in Lake Ahquabi approximately 20 yards from shore in the beach/swimming area.

DNR Parks staff, Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies and other medical personnel responded to the scene, located the body and brought it ashore. The body appears to be that of an adult male.

The body was transported to the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny for an autopsy; however, it does not appear foul play was a factor.

No further information, including the identity of the individual or cause and manner of death, will be released until family have been notified and pending the initial autopsy findings.

The DNR will send out a press release when further information is made available.  

