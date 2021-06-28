Dekree Studio, and founder Devin Seymour, rebrands its website and expands creative and marketing service offerings.

Devin Seymour, Dekree Studio

Dekree Studio is excited to announce a revamped website and expanded services. DekreeStudio.com is ready to help you uplevel your business's impact.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dekree Studio is excited to announce something new — a revamped website designed by Social Xccess and expanded service offerings. No matter where your business may be or where your entrepreneurial spirit is based, Dekree Studio is ready to help you uplevel your business's impact — and their new website is geared specifically towards their unique clients and expanded design and marketing offerings.

While their creative agency work has always been long-reaching, their new branding services and graphic design services allow for them to step into further impact for their clients. The revamped dekreestudio.com website showcases their offerings and work, which have now expanded into logo design, website design, brochure design, presentation design, packaging design, exhibition and event design, social media marketing, and print and media advertisement.

Dekree Studio is excited to continue collaborating with some of the most successful, smart businesses around. Continuing their strategy-first, design-always approach, their site refresh, and expanded graphic design and marketing offerings will help them on their mission.

The New York-based design agency is currently booking new projects for 2021, and is always ready to collaborate with more incredible businesses, brands, and entrepreneurs. If you're looking for anything from a quote to some great conversation, they're here for you. Contact them today or visit DekreeStudio.com to learn more.